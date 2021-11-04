Walpole Man Turns Bikes into Ebikes

Several years ago, Bill Ng and his wife visited Santa Barbara and decided to rent bikes to see more of town. The store had only ebikes — bicycles with a motor and battery that can provide the rider with an extra boost.
“So I tried them, and I said, ‘Oh wow. I love it!’ “ said Ng, who lives in Walpole. He asked how much one costs and was told $5,000. “I said, ‘You’re crazy!’ ”
Instead, Ng found a DIY kit online and converted a regular bike into an ebike for himself.
Ng didn’t stop at one. Working in his basement, he’s now converted more than 60 bikes for people who’ve learned of him through word of mouth.
Ng, who is retired, said he never intended for it to become a side business.
“I was just looking for something to do for myself,” he said. “I was gonna build an ebike for myself so I could enjoy riding my bike again. And then it just blossomed, and people said, ‘This is a gamechanger, because now we just go everywhere on our bikes.’ “
Ng said you can feel the difference riding an ebike. He recalled going out for a ride one day after building that first ebike for himself.
“My wife goes, ‘Where you been all morning?’ ” he said. “I said, ‘I’m riding my bike.’ She says, ‘What? We don’t ride our bikes in Walpole because Walpole’s full of hills.’ When we moved here, all our bikes sat up in the barn.”
Then she tried it and, Ng said with a laugh, “I never saw the bike again.”
She told friends about it, and word spread from there, Ng said.
To get the most out of the battery charge, Ng said it’s best to ride normally and switch the motor on as needed, like when you need an extra boost going up a hill. The motor makes pedaling easier.
“The bike feels like a regular bike,” he said. “You pedal like a regular bike. It feels like a bike, and then all of a sudden, ‘Oh, I need a little more assist’ — and that’s when it changes.”
If he has all the parts in stock, Ng can turn around a bike in a day. He takes it apart, installs the motor on the bottom by the pedals and gears, installs the battery on the frame and also puts in new brakes. There’s an extra wire that cuts the motor so it doesn’t fight against the brakes.
He said he’s able to convert most bikes, though some aren’t feasible due to their suspensions.
Ng saw interest in ebikes rise during the pandemic, mirroring a national trend.
Ebike sales, as well the share of bike-share rides done on ebikes, grew as people looked for outdoor activities and COVID-safe transportation, according to a June article from NBC News. (Sales of traditional bikes rose as well.)
Ng said he now charges a flat rate of $250 to convert a bike, plus the cost of parts. A motor runs about $500, and a battery about $300, he said.
Ng is not necessarily trying to drum up more business, he said. He just likes making cycling more accessible to people.
“I’m not looking for customers,” he said. “I just love helping people getting back on their bikes, because it feels like being a kid again.”
Ng can be reached at gockng@gmail.com.