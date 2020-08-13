Monadnock Humane Society is planning an exciting new take on an annual fundraiser in the face of the ongoing pandemic. On Sept. 19, MHS will host the Walk for Animals Reimagined, a virtual version of the 32nd annual event.
The virtual event will include a kick-off video program at 9 a.m., featuring fun stories, a Pancake Art tutorial, a video montage of happy tails and MHS mission moments, and a few surprises. After that, our walkers are encouraged to take their own favorite walk in a safe, socially distant way to support the MHS community. Following everyone’s walk, there will be a virtual video address on Sept. 19 at noon by MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth. Contest winners will be announced at that time as well.
What’s in store for the virtual Walk event…
The Walk for Animals Contests. Send MHS your favorite photo or video in one of several categories: Best Team Spirit (photo or video), Best Person/Pet Costume (photo) and Laziest Pet Walk (video). The MHS Facebook community will vote and narrow down the top two contestants in each category. MHS staff and board members will choose one winner from each category. The winner in each category will receive a fabulous prize! For more information on how to enter, visit mhswalkforanimals.com.
Raffle Packages. Enter to win one of several packages (all valued at over $500). One hundred percent of the proceeds go to MHS and its programs. Packages include: Rev It Up — includes “the works” to help care for your entire vehicle; Best Friends Forever — includes many special treats (food and otherwise, including cat and dog items) for you and your best friend(s); Uplifting Indulgence — includes gift cards to many local salons; Ultimate Foodie — includes gift cards to over a dozen local eateries along with some great snacks; and Boredom Buster — includes gift certificates for golfing, music, trail rides, bowling, kayaking and more. Visit mhswalkforanimals.com to purchase raffle tickets.
Walk Recliner Raffle. When you’re done walking, you’ll love sinking into this fabulous recliner (valued at $750) and watching your favorite movie or just relaxing. Tickets for this raffle are $20 each.
It’s easy to join the walk event. Simply register, make a donation and set up a fundraising page. Ask family and friends — anyone who loves animals, actually — to support your efforts through sponsoring your participation. Let them know that every dollar raised goes directly to animals in need. And participants receive a free t-shirt, contests, raffles entries, prizes and special livestreams.
Register for Walk for Animals Reimagined at mhswalkforanimals.com by Aug. 24 for a t-shirt and a chance to win an Apple Watch. The registration fee to participate is $15 per person.
Proceeds from the event go toward the MHS mission and makes lifesaving differences for thousands of shelter animals each year; it also offers support for those who love them. Financial support makes it possible to provide pets in need with safe shelter, medical care, rescue and rehabilitation, boarding and daycare, training services, a pet food pantry, Animal Safety Net program, and most importantly, loving forever homes.
For more information, call (603) 352-9011 ext. 107, visit mhswalkforanimals.com or monadnockhumanesociety.org, or email teams@humanecommunity.org.