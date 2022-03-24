Wailin’ Jennys at The Colonial

Their first meeting has been described as a “happy accident,” but the Wailin’ Jennys have been nothing but focused on running full steam ahead for the past two decades.
The trio will open the 2022 season at the newly-renovated and expanded Colonial Theatre on Main Street when they perform Friday, April 1. The theater, which shut down in 2020 as a result of the pandemic and underwent a significant renovation project, is reopening that evening.
The Canadian group was founded in 2002, when Winnipeg guitar shop owner John Sharples brought Ruth Moody, Nicky Mehta and Cara Luft together for a joint performance.
“We knew each other from the Winnipeg music scene,” said Ruth Moody in a recent phone interview with ELF. “They thought it would be fun to get us together and sing some songs and play on each other’s songs. We loved singing harmony and it was a very natural fit.”
The performance was received so well, Sharples scheduled a follow-up show and festival bookings came soon after. It was Sharples who suggested the group go on tour and call themselves The Wailin’ Jennys, a play on the name of country singer Waylon Jennings.
Moody’s road to founding the Jennys began at an early age. The daughter of a music teacher, she and her siblings were raised around music and even performed together as a family.
“It was a big part of our everyday life,” she said. “My upbringing was mostly with classical music but we sang some folk songs and madrigals together.”
Her siblings all took up stringed instruments, but Moody preferred to learn to play piano and she loved to sing. After taking some classical voice lessons, she said it became apparent she didn’t have an operatic voice and she wasn’t sure what she’d pursue instead. In the meantime, she discovered Irish and Scottish folk songs.
“I noticed I was way more suited to that tradition and to more folk than classical,” she said. She joined a Celtic band at 21 years old and began writing her own songs, teaching herself to play guitar at the same time.
“I found my own niche,” she said. Shortly after that, the Jennys were born.
In 2004, The Wailin’ Jennys released their first full-length album, “40 Days,” which earned a 2005 Juno Award (Canadian Grammy) for Roots and Traditional Album of the Year. Bolstered by their frequent appearances on Garrison Keillor’s public radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion,” The Jennys dominated the roots music scene, performing at packed venues across Canada, the U.S. and around the world.
The group’s second album, “Firecracker,” out in 2006, stepped out of the folk realm and into the world of alt-country, pop and rock—it was also nominated for a Juno Award.
The following year, New York-based Heather Masse joined the group, replacing Annabelle Chvostek (Luft’s replacement) in 2007.
“When (Masse) joined there was just something about that fit that felt so right,” said Moody.
Then came the trio’s 2009 release, “Live at Mauch Chunk Opera House,” followed by its 2011 release, “Bright Morning Stars,” a mix of Americana, pop and traditional folk. That album took home the Juno for Roots and Traditional album of the year in 2012.
Moody said traditional Canadian music, like traditional American music, is literally all over the map.
“The east coast has its own roots music genre,” she said. “Cape Breton’s tradition is a lot of fiddle music and piano, and Ontario and the Ottawa Valley have their own style of fiddle music along with British Columbia.”
Moody didn’t discover Canadian traditional music until she was nearly an adult and says she wasn’t influenced by it.
“Through a friend I was in the Celtic band with, I discovered the roots music of America,” she said. “The band was Celtic but also played a little bluegrass and Cajun music. That put me on the path to start writing my own songs.”
In 2017, a celebratory album for their fans was released: “Fifteen,” a collection of some of the band’s favorite songs and yet another Juno Award-nominated album in 2018 for Traditional Roots album of the year.
After halting their tour for a year and a half of the pandemic and then again this February, the Jennys are touring and performing through early April and resuming in August. In the meantime, they will continue to work on songs for their next studio album and test them for audiences on the road.
Moody said all the band members have grown as writers and players. She taught herself to play the banjo and when Masse joined, she played the upright bass. That inspired Mehta to play drums, and then came the side players: Richard Moody, her brother, plays viola and violin with the band and Anthony da Costa plays guitar.
“It’s a bigger sound than it used to be with a wider palette, but it is quite intimate in places,” she said. “Plus we are all mothers now. We’ve changed and grown as people.”
The Wailin’ Jennys perform Friday, April 1, opening the 2022 season at the newly-renovated Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene. Tickets are $32.50-$59.50 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org.