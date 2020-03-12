Waffling a Bit

What’s your preference: waffles or pancakes? At an ELF editorial meeting the other day, this subject came up when I mentioned I was going to write a piece on vintage waffle irons. I’m a pancake guy. I like the inside to be a bit cakey, and just one dollop of butter in the center that melts and slides all over, topped by piping hot syrup. Others in the room preferred waffles with their myriad little “cups” of butter and syrup, as well as the addition of a slightly crispier sensibility than a pancake.
Growing up, my Mom would often make pancakes for Sunday night dinner. We usually had a larger afternoon dinner on Sunday, so this was a nice, simple way for us to slide into the relaxation of the Wonderful World of Disney before going to bed. We had an old waffle iron but usually it was just us kids who ever attempted to use it. Not only was it quite the mess to clean up afterwards, but we were always wary of the old countertop appliance because it frequently gave a little shock when you touched its chrome surface. It was also easy to burn the waffles if not paid constant attention to. It was fun though. Right up there with frying slices of bologna and making little sombreros out of them.
I did a little reading about the origin of waffles. I had it in my head that they originally hailed from France, but according to Wiki, the existence of waffles was first recorded in the Netherlands in the 14th century. Generally, though, both England and France are considered to be where the waffles we think of came from. Two iron plates attached to long wooden handles often had elaborate patterns representing coats of arms, religious symbols and landscapes. How cool!
Pancakes are centuries older; since the beginning of recorded human history, there’s been some type of pancake. According to “The History of Waffle Irons is Hot and Greasy” by Ryan Max at myrecipes.com, it was Cornelius Swarthout from Troy, N.Y., who patented the first stovetop waffle iron in the U.S. on Aug. 24, 1869. Then around 1900, both General Electric and Westinghouse came up with the first prototypes of electric models. They were basically the same cast-iron stovetop type but with electrical elements attached to them.
Clunky and unable to deliver enough thermal energy to efficiently make palatable waffles, Simplex Electric Company finally produced the first commercially successful electrified iron in 1905.
I occasionally sell some beautiful old electric waffle irons… mostly from the 1930s to 1950s. I’m guessing they’re mostly bought for their funky retro look, though most of those I come across still heat up just fine. The model pictured here is from Westinghouse with good chrome and nice old Bakelite handles. I’m guessing it’s from the 1950s. It’s got a little dome light on the top that lights up when the unit is up to temperature and ready to churn out some yummy breakfast goodness for you. One of the articles I read said old electric waffle irons also make wonderful panini sandwich presses. What a good idea!
Circling back to which is better… pancakes or waffles. Don’t get too caught up in that debate because then you’ll head directly into the real maple syrup versus Aunt Jemima’s pancake syrup arena. Personally, I like both of them. There’s something wonderful about the fake stuff’s buttery globular feel in the back of my throat that I like, but I also love the unmistakable taste of the real deal. You decide… and enjoy some waffles!