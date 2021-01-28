If you have a need for speed, or just love to build things and tinker with electronics, remote control cars — better known as RC cars — could be a great hobby to pick up.
The winter months are perfect for building or upgrading an RC car, when the weather is not the greatest; then it’ll be ready for the summer when you can get outside and test your car out. RC cars are not only something you can enjoy in any season, they can be enjoyed at any age.
With a general recommendation of ages 14-plus, due to the risk associated with batteries, Toy City Raceway Race Director, Justin Wescott, said parents usually get their kids started with RC cars around 8 or 9 years old. But the age range is all over the board, he added — the oldest racer that uses their track is 75, and the largest age group that comes in are in their 20s and 30s.
When it comes to RC cars and racing availability in Cheshire County, Toy City is the go-to. Wescott admits they don’t have a lot of competition in this area, with the nearest RC racetracks about an hour and 20 minutes away in any direction.
Toy City offers many RC car options, including ready-to-run cars (RTR). Some even include batteries and are ready to go right out of the package, while some may require the battery be charged first. A good quality average RTR car could cost anywhere from $199 to $249 dollars. These cars are great for someone who wants to drive right away and doesn’t want to deal with the big project of putting one together. These cars are great for beginners. However, users should be aware that if something breaks on it, it may be harder to fix.
Another option for people who are interested in building and customizing their own cars are RC kits. These kits tend to be more expensive than the RTR cars, but the options are endless. With these cars, you get that satisfaction of building your car from the ground up and when something breaks, you have more experience on how to fix it. Not all kits come with everything you need to build a running RC car, though, so you may have to buy a few additional items to make a complete car.
Not only will you find RC cars at Toy City, they also installed the Toy City Raceway right in the store, in February of last year, offering an indoor slot track for practice and races. According to Wescott, the raceway never had a grand opening because of the timing around the pandemic, but he said there is plenty of room for social distancing and there are always masks available so everyone can enjoy the track and feel safe.
It’s open daily for anyone to come in and practice or test out their cars, and races are usually held on Sundays. Find a Toy City Raceway calendar of events by visiting toycityraceway.com — it has the full schedule available. They also have a Facebook group called Toy City Racers (TCR), with around 135 group members. The group has an up-to-date schedule as well as race information available, racing results and general RC car discussions.
Use of the Toy City Raceway track is $15 for the whole day and patrons are welcome to come and go as they please throughout the day. Races are $15 for the first-class race and $5 for each class after that. Off-road tires are not allowed on the indoor track, but there may be outdoor track races available in the spring. Toy City also offers RC car and transponder rentals, Wescott said.
He stresses that the Toy City Raceway is a positive family-friendly environment and everyone is welcome. There is a supportive, knowledgeable staff who are ready to answer any questions and offer suggestions for beginners or long-time RC car builders and racers.
Toy City and Toy City Raceway are located at 133 Key Road in Keene. For more information on RC cars or information on the RC car track, email toycity133@gmail.com, call (603) 352-3131, or visit toycityraceway.com.