Virtual Wellness

Is your yoga mat looking sad all rolled up in the corner out of use? You can unfurl it and get to posing today because local yoga studios have taken classes online. And no need to sacrifice your well-being: instructors are even able to watch you during live-streamed classes and offer instruction.
Michelle Davis – an esthetician, reiki practitioner, yoga instructor and owner of Essential Wellness Holistic Day Spa on Roxbury Street in Keene – closed her doors in mid-March before state pandemic guidelines for non-essential services were issued.
“I didn’t want to wait another week for the state to make a decision. My work is intimately involved,” she said. “My yoga studio is too small. There’s no way to be six feet away from someone.”
She decided to keep her practice consistent by moving it from the studio to online platforms.
Davis began by creating a private Facebook group, offering live yoga classes, specialty yoga practice, wellness workshops, guided meditations and essential oil education for immune support, better sleep and emotional well-being.
“Part of my plan for several years was to do this,” she said of the Facebook group, which she created with existing clients in mind. “They understand my cues and references and can feel their way into a position. I don’t have to worry about seeing them in person. Mindfulness of sensation to avoid injury and proper breath are important.”
Davis records using Facebook Live, and while people can send written comments, it doesn’t offer the ability for her to interact visually with all of her clients the way she can with Zoom, a group platform.
“I can see if people aren’t responding to a cue,” she said.
Upcoming Zoom workshops include vision board-making and journaling, as well as a do-it-yourself facial class and some of the offerings via the private Facebook group.
“My business is helping people connect with their radiant selves,” she said.
Information about upcoming online workshops and classes via Zoom Davis shares in her email newsletter. For those who want to join the private Facebook group and aren’t her regular clients, she would offer a consultation first.
She is also able to offer reiki services via Zoom.
“If someone is in a nursing home or the hospital, if I receive their full name and location or a photo of the person, I can access reiki symbols and channel energy for them just like if that person was with me at the spa,” Davis said.
She sends invoices for her online services, offered at a discounted rate, and asks clients to make a donation. She offers monthly packages, as well as punch cards.
“I want to help people promote their own wellness while at home,” she said. “They will feel better, their body will be healthier and their minds creative.”
In these stressful times, Davis offers a yoga pose to help. A classic restorative posture, “reclining bound angle” pose can be performed on the floor. Exhale and lower your back torso toward the floor, first leaning on your hands. Once you are leaning back on your forearms, use your hands to spread the back of your pelvis and release your lower back and upper buttocks through your tailbone. Bring your torso all the way to the floor, supporting your head and neck on a blanket roll or bolster if needed.
With your hands, grip your topmost thighs and rotate your inner thighs externally, pressing your outer thighs away from the sides of your torso. Next, slide your hands along your outer thighs from the hips toward the knees and widen your outer knees away from your hips. Then slide your hands down along your inner thighs, from the knees to the groins. Imagine that your inner groins are sinking into your pelvis. Push your hip points together, so that while the back pelvis widens, the front pelvis narrows. Lay your arms on the floor, angled at about 45 degrees from the sides of your torso, palms up.
Imagine that your knees are floating up toward the ceiling and continue settling your groins deep into your pelvis. As your groins drop toward the floor, so will your knees.
To start, stay in this pose for one minute. Gradually extend your stay anywhere from five to 10 minutes. To come out, use your hands to press your thighs together, then roll over onto one side and push yourself away from the floor, head trailing the torso.
If you feel any strain in the inner thighs and groins, support each of your thighs on a block or folded blanket slightly above the maximum stretch of the groins. Make sure each support, whether a block or blanket, is the same height. Continue sinking the groins into the pelvis. To assist this action, lay a 10-pound sandbag across each inner groin, right where the thigh joins the pelvis.
You can also involve your arms in this pose. Inhale and raise your arms toward the ceiling, parallel to each other and perpendicular to the floor. Rock back and forth a few times, further broadening the shoulder blades across your back. Then inhale again and stretch your arms overhead, on the floor, palms up toward the ceiling. Rotate your arms so the outer armpits roll toward the ceiling and pull your shoulder blades down your back toward your tailbone.
Because of the spring season and because we are living during a pandemic, Davis also recommends TerraShield Outdoor Blend made by doTerra, a company that manufactures therapeutic-grade essential oils. Primarily an insect repellent (ingredients include cedarwood, catnip and lemon eucalyptus, among many others), it’s also an oil of shielding or defense. It fends off and protects against negative or toxic energy, as well as pesky outdoor threats.
For more information about Davis’s virtual offerings, email her at info@messentialwellness.com.