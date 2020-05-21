Because the pandemic is preventing audiences from getting to experience live music at the region’s churches, meetinghouses and town halls, Monadnock Music will bring as much of the experience as they can to your home this summer.
For more than 50 years, the organization has produced and hosted close to 30 free concerts in nearly 20 towns in the region throughout the summer. Founder James Bolle realized intimate and acoustically friendly buildings abundant in the area make for great performance spaces. Monadnock Music grew around the concept of musicians developing a relationship with their audiences while performing at these small venues.
A separate concert series at the Peterborough Town House grew out of necessity – since a piano fits inside the building.
Bolle has described the style of Monadnock Music’s annual festival as “offbeat and adventurous.” This is because resident and guest musicians perform a lot of music outside the mainstream. It wouldn’t be uncommon to hear Beethoven and Dixieland jazz, or world music and even a little country along with traditional classical in the same concert.
The organization’s goal with its annual series is to reach out and include everyone in the enjoyment of music while keeping audiences on their toes.
The online series, scheduled to run through July and August, will be produced with high-quality film and audio recording and streamed via YouTube and Facebook, and will be accessible throughout the summer at monadnockmusic.org. The concerts will be recorded prior to airing so when they are broadcast, viewers will be able to share their thoughts and ask questions of the musicians and Monadnock Music’s artistic director, Rafael Popper-Kaizer.
“When you see a live concert, you have that communal experience,” said Laina Barakat, Monadnock Music general manager. “We’re hoping to recreate that by tuning in at the same time, watching and interacting.” The concerts will be “recalibrated to high-tech standards,” she added. “It will be edited and be shot from multiple camera angles.”
Kicking off the virtual village concerts will be a performance by a woodwind quartet of Mozart’s Fantasia in F minor, K608; this is followed by an appearance by cross-genre folk/improv cello, fiddling and vocal duo, Ari & Mia. The third concert will feature music for two violins; and the fourth, a performance of Mozart’s String Quartet in B-flat major, K580, for clarinet and string quartet. Concert number five will be a program of Renaissance and Baroque solo music for pre-classical plucked string instruments (lute, archlute, the obo and baroque guitar) performed by lute master, Olav Chris Henriksen.
The final virtual village concert program will be Franz Josef Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ,” a piece in seven successive slow movements.
Due to health and safety issues, it will most likely not be possible to rehearse and broadcast these performances on their original concert dates. The organization plans to announce an updated performance schedule as more information becomes available.
“We want to record in the right venue. We’re waiting to be allowed to film,” Barakat said. “We hope to record in the same venues we visit every year. If we can’t, we will have back-up venues with similar acoustics. We want to set our content apart with the production value.”
Monadnock Music’s ongoing streamed music series that began last month – Music in the Time of Quarantine – will continue through the end of June.
The hope is (if it meets health and safety standards) to cap off the summer with the annual fundraising gala, which will be held at Aldworth Manor in Harrisville on Aug. 19. There will be pop-up live music performances and a menu of appetizers served; the evening will be topped off with a champagne toast on the veranda and a fireworks display.
In the meantime, Monadnock Music is hosting some other activities to involve audiences, starting with the Music Matters project. The organization has put a call out to anyone who would like to record themselves sharing what role music has played in their life during the pandemic, and why music matters to them. The videos can be emailed to laina@monadnockmusic.org or posted on Facebook with the hashtag #MonadnockMusic; videos are (and will be) featured on the Monadnock Music website, YouTube and in an upcoming mash-up video.
Finally, the organization’s inaugural Listen & Lunch Monadnock Music in Depot Park series for all ages will open the first Thursday in July and run every Thursday through September. Live solo musicians (flute, percussion guitar, violin) will perform from a safe social distance in the park during lunch break from 12 noon to 1 p.m.
“Performances will be under a small tent, people can come sit where they want, have their lunch break, bring the kids and enjoy a little classical music to brighten their day,” Barakat said, adding this series had been part of the summer plan this year pre-pandemic and now the timing seems perfect.
Whatever Monadnock Music produces, it’s in the interest of accessibility to good music.
“It’s just about going to Symphony Hall – it’s about listening to music with your friends and family and introducing your children [to music],” Barakat said. “It’s about audience participation and community engagement.”
For more information about the Virtual Village Concerts and Monadnock Music’s plans for later in the season, visit monadnockmusic.org.