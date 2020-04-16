Virtual Music Classes Offer a New Way to Learn

Music can bring joy, healing and a sense of peace to an ordinary day. But these days, ordinary may need a new definition. Many are staying home and looking for ways to redefine how we spend our time in a productive way. This might be a good time to do some of the things we always wanted to do, but never seemed to have the time.
Computers, and now the COVID-19 pandemic, have changed our culture in innumerable ways. All kinds of lessons are available online, including one-on-one music lessons and tutorials. This approach to online learning will continue to expand as we adapt to a new way of thinking.
Learning to play an instrument, vocal coaching and the theory behind the music are all possible concepts to conquer online. Have you harbored a desire to play the piano, or write songs, or sing well enough to record an album? Online lessons may be just what the doctor ordered. And there are literally hundreds of devoted to remote music instruction.
Many local teachers offer in-person and online lessons, including Keene State College. They offer a comprehensive online class – Music Made Easy – which utilizes the keyboard to gain an understanding of rhythm, melody and harmony. At the end of the class, you’ll be able to read, write and even play simple musical pieces. This class is taught by Marianne Murawski, who obtained her Ph.D. in music theory. This class is designed for those who have no musical background or who play an instrument but can’t read music, or anyone who is just plain interested in understanding the fundamentals. For more information, and to register, visit ed2go.com/keene/online-courses/music-made-easy?tab=detail.
Ready to sing? Ready to learn musical theory and write your own songs for fun or professionally? Judy Fine, a former Keene area resident, teaches these skills online. An accomplished singer, songwriter and creative coach, Fine offers lessons that are tailored to individual needs.
“I will provide the tools and techniques to bring out that musical artist living inside you,” she said, via her website, onlinewithjudyfine.com.
She adds that she is flexible and doesn’t expect students to change who they are to match a predetermined curriculum. And, as a creative success coach, Fine can assist with achieving a satisfying, goal-oriented life.
“You don’t have to live in a box created by other people,” Fine said. “Build a happy and self-sufficient life around your creative lifestyle choices and pursuits.”
Judy uses Zoom as her online coaching platform and provides a free test session. She offers 30-, 45- and 60-minute private classes that range from $35 to $57. She has produced a series of videos that can be found on her YouTube channel. You can also contact her via email at onlinejudyfine@gmail.com.