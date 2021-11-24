Vintage Vixen

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it means just one thing! That Christmas is not too far to follow….and yes, I did see some snowflakes fly in our region the past few days. Are you ready to be merry? Are you ready to hug family and friends you may have not seen for a while? I sure am! But, what do you need to do to get ready? You need to decorate for the festivities.
The first Saturday in November I rolled out vintage Christmas at my shop in Jaffrey; talk about magical…..I absolutely loved seeing all the happy faces getting ready for the upcoming holiday season. Even better than that? I love seeing how people utilize vintage Christmas items and how they decorate with them! Yes, lots of exclamation points in this article, because I love this time of year!!!!!
One of MY, personal very favorite things to do this time of year, is make a homemade wreath with vintage ornaments. To save money, I use a pool noodle instead of an expensive styrofoam circle. I tape the pool noodle ends together, then wrap the noodle with garland. Then comes my glue gun (perhaps I may end with a few glue burns!). I save all my favorite bits and bites of Christmas decorations such as plastic garland, antique ornaments, weird and fun small decorations and more to adorn the wreath with. The best part of all, when I do this, I watch “It’s a Wonderful Life”. Perfect!
How do you infuse vintage decorations with your holiday décor? Do you have a color scheme or a tradition? The photos shown are fabulous examples of using vintage Christmas to spice up your own space for the holidays!
Rock on, with your decorating and don’t be shy to show it off. Save those amazing decorations that have been passed down or, use ones that you find at a local sale that make you remember days gone by. Enjoy the season!!!! You can feel my enthusiasm for this time of year!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.