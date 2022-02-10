Have you got any vintage love letters tucked away somewhere? I know I’ve got a file folder marked “personal stuff” in the hall file cabinet. It’s stuffed with all kinds of old correspondence including a few love letters. Not from current partner, Joe. He’s not much of a letter writer. But from relationships past. I haven’t looked at the folder in years, but I also know that along with the sweetest of those expressions of love, I also saved a few poison pen varieties from the same person that four years before had expressed an undying passion for me. Part of our human experience, I guess.
Vintage letters fall under the collecting category of ephemera. Ephemera is “items of collectible memorabilia, typically written or printed ones, that were originally expected to have only short-term usefulness or popularity” according to Oxford dictionary. Ephemera is one of the easiest collectibles to find as well as least expensive. Postcards are probably the largest category, but love letters hold a certain appeal to the romantics at heart. Not easily displayable like a great old farmhouse cupboard, they’re usually kept in portfolios or mounted along with assorted accoutrements in a diorama. A wax seal, a dried rose… maybe a glove, all mounted under glass can be a terrific display.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, I sought out some antique love letters from historical or at least famous people. I pulled these from “The Best Romantic Love Letters Ever Written” from the November 2, 2020 article at glamour.com:
Napoleon to Josephine: “Since I left you, I have been constantly depressed. My happiness is to be near you. Incessantly I live over in my memory your caresses, your tears, your affectionate solicitude. The charms of the incomparable Joséphine kindle continually a burning and a glowing flame in my heart. When, free from all solicitude, all harassing care, shall I be able to pass all my time with you, having only to love you, and to think only of the happiness of so saying, and of proving it to you?” He wrote this just a few months after their marriage while he was commanding the French army in Italy. Keep in mind, however, he divorced dear Josephine when it became clear she could not bear him children. He apparently wrote letters to her for years after, though.
Georgia O’Keeffe to Alfred Stieglitz: “Dearest — my body is simply crazy with wanting you — If you don’t come tomorrow — I don’t see how I can wait for you — I wonder if your body wants mine the way mine wants yours — the kisses — the hotness — the wetness — all melting together — the being held so tight that it hurts — the strangle and the struggle.” I’ve always found artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s large floral works to have a certain sensuality about them and her prose here certainly would suggest she was one passionate woman. According to the article, she and Stieglitz exchanged over 5,000 letters over their 30-year romance.
Beethoven to his “Immortal Beloved”: “Though still in bed, my thoughts go out to you, my Immortal Beloved, Be calm-love me-today-yesterday-what tearful longings for you-you-you-my life-my all-farewell. Oh continue to love me-never misjudge the most faithful heart of your beloved. Ever thine. Ever mine. Ever ours.” This letter was one of several the composer wrote in 1812 but to whom remains a mystery. It is thought that the recipient was Antonie Brentano, the daughter of a diplomat to whom he dedicated his “Diabelli Variations Op. 120.” The risqué letters were found after his death and the true identity of the recipient never proven.
Oscar Wilde to Lord Alfred Douglas: “Everyone is furious with me for going back to you, but they don’t understand us. I feel that it is only with you that I can do anything at all,” Wilde wrote. “Do remake my ruined life for me, and then our friendship and love will have a different meaning to the world. I wish that when we met at Rouen, we had not parted at all. There are such wide abysses now of space and land between us. But we love each other.” The famous author was 37 when he wrote this to his paramour, 21-year-old Alfred in June of 1891 and it was during the period of their relationship that Wilde wrote Salome and the four plays that cemented his place in literary fame. Because of the time period, their relationship was kept in secret.
Maybe its time to pull out that trunk in the attic and take a trip down memory lane. If nothing else, you might find yourself in awe of the poignancy and passion of your tender youth.