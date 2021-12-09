Vintage Holiday Toy Shop Event Coming to Peterborough

Catherine Brouillette has been a collector since her college years. As a child of the 80s, her favorite toys beginning in kindergarten were the Strawberry Shortcake line of dolls with that sweet strawberry smell. Not only were there dolls but every possible product that could appeal to little girls of a certain age… from little pets for Strawberry and her friends to jewelry, sheet sets, games and more. Brouillette says the Strawberry toys are known as “pink gold” in the world of marketing because they’d entail every line or product imaginable. Kenner introduced the doll in 1980 and Strawberry and all her associated toys made over a hundred million dollars in the very first year according to Strawberry Shortcake Dolls by Lori Ferraro at liketotally80s.com.
So, what has Catherine been collecting since college? You guessed it… Strawberry Shortcake and all her accoutrements. And what on earth can she possibly do with all her Shortcake goodies… especially when she has duplicates? Well, after years of selling on eBay and in multi-dealer shops, she’s taking the plunge and producing the first of what she hopes are many vintage holiday toy shop events featuring 10 dealers at press time including herself. The free community event will be held Sunday, December 12 from 10-3 at the Peterborough Community Center on Elm Street. Adults and kids are invited and Santa’s even going to be putting in an appearance! Brouillette said the period range of toys represented will be from the 40s to the 80s and even current… as long as the current pieces are complete with original boxes. More about boxes later.
After 17 years of simultaneously working in the newspaper business as a copy editor and page layout designer along with her side gig of toy collecting, Catherine decided to turn her part-time hobby into her full-time gig. And she’s diversified along the way. While searching for Strawberry Shortcake items, she also comes across everything from Polly Pocket and He-Man action figures to Star Wars, GI Joes, Barbies and more. In fact, one particular trove of Polly Pocket helped pay for her wedding! Her husband is both tolerant and helpful in Catherine’s endeavors. After she and her Strawberry Shortcake collection appeared on a 2012 segment of the program, Toy Hunter on the Travel Hunter channel, Brouillette became even more aggressive and a few key events took place to cement her in this world of Strawberry Shortcake and My Little Pony. First, after buying what she thought was a GI Joe and Star Wars lot, she was kind of ho-hum about an oversized R2D2 toy box that came with it. Upon opening it, though, she found it was filled with Star Wars action figures and fast-food toys from the era.. even Bubblicious gum wrappers. It was a time capsule… one man’s entire childhood collection. This inspired the name of Catherine’s business: Timeless Toy Box.
Catherine and her husband drove all the way from their Massachusetts home to Pennsylvania to buy the contents of a Strawberry Shortcake museum of sorts. At a woman’s bed and breakfast, she had an entire cottage on the property filled with nothing but Strawberry Shortcake dolls, books and lunch boxes. They rented a U-Haul to bring it all back home. About six weeks later, two brothers in southern Massachusetts, collectors from the 80s, sold her their fortune of Smurfs, Transformers and some Japanese lines Catherine wasn’t initially familiar with. What made this find particularly special was its size AND the fact that the two brothers had saved the original boxes of each piece. Original boxes elevate the value of any collectible toy exponentially. This stash filled up two truckloads.
In 2016, Catherine and her husband moved to a much larger home in Peterborough and Catherine’s got the entire semi-finished basement as her warehouse and office. This past summer, Catherine held her first Strawberry Shortcake event right out of her home. Only 5 people came over the weekend but one came all the way from California to stuff her suitcases with Strawberry Shortcake.
Organizing the upcoming toy show, Catherine approaches it from a collector’s viewpoint but would like to share the same experiences and excitement she’s come to know through collecting with others in the region even more so. It’s fun and will give parents the opportunity to share toys they had as kids with their own children. Catherine’s thinking about replacing the age-old “swear jar” most homes have with an “I had that” jar. So, get ready for heavy doses of Strawberry Shortcake, My Little Pony, Star Wars, Care Bears, Transformers and Rainbow Bright and bring your kids along for a walk down memory lane. Remember that Candyland game you wished you still had? Well, here’s your chance to bring it home again.
The Vintage Toy Shop Event by Timeless Toy Box will be held on Sunday, December 12 from 10-3 at the Peterborough Community Center at 25 Elm Street. Santa arrives at noon!