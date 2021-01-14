The innovation of vertical farms has certainly been on the rise in the last handful of years. Pioneering companies such as Aerofarms in Newark, N.J., Deliscious in The Netherlands and the Mirai Company in Japan have all helped to pave the way for the concept of vertical farming to reach the mainstream and actually start the environmental conversation.
It’s no secret that traditional farming is not going to be a sustainable option forever. With the human population only on the rise, and the climate change crisis getting worse every year, the demise of old-fashioned farming is imminent. According to the United Nations of Economic and Social Affairs, there will be a predicted 9 to 10 billion people on earth by 2050, mostly residing in urban settings. Hydroponics and vertical farms can help operate as a way to supply human beings with the nutrients they need while preserving the planet’s natural resources and land.
Vertical farming typically produces leafy greens and herbs in a controlled indoor environment, ultimately providing idyllic growing conditions for the plants at hand. This environmentally friendly alternative to growing crops outdoors allows farmers to grow year-round and avoid short growing seasons, inclement weather, climate change, droughts or freezes, and pests infiltrating the crops.
States including Vermont and New Hampshire typically have to import a majority of produce, particularly due to the inconsistent weather patterns New England bears witness to each year. Vermont alone imports about 90 percent of its produce, primarily from California or Arizona. This creates a huge carbon footprint and heavy reliance on states that are thousands of miles away. All-year indoor growing methods can help alleviate that dependence and shift the focus to a more environmentally forward, locally sourced product. Luckily, there’s at least one vertical farm out here that is making headway for the future of farms in New England.
Ceres Greens located in Barre, Vt., was co-founded back in 2016 by Jake Isham and Greg Kelly. Isham, a native Vermonter and eighth-generation farmer, was well aware that farming is crucial for humanity to thrive. With the way traditional farming was going, there were definitely going to have to be some changes made to ensure humanity’s continued success and growth. Kelly, an experienced entrepreneur with a lifetime of involvement in startups and business enterprises under his belt, combined his experience and passion for fresh, locally sourced food to help co-found Ceres Greens — a farm where food was going to be available year-round and for everyone, especially those who reside in the Green Mountain State.
Ceres Greens’ vertical production density yields 50 to 60 times greater than traditional farming, while leaving a significantly smaller carbon footprint and serving local communities produce that is free of pesticides, herbicides and GMOs. They primarily produce hearty, vitamin-packed spring mixes, the antioxidant powerhouse known as arugula, fresh basil and smooth, tasty Boston Bibb and romaine lettuces. The demand for local produce has been quite substantial, even in a pandemic.
“We’ve been expanding distribution in sync with our increasing volume,” Kelly said. “Our customers had primarily been restaurants and colleges. However, due to the pandemic and those customers largely being closed, we’ve added distribution through grocery stores and that is going really well.”
Ceres Greens’ growing technique is simple: use hydroponic technology that provides the roots of the plants with the nutrients it needs to grow a healthy and vivacious plant. The plants are monitored by electric sensors, producing ideal humidity and temperatures for the plants to thrive. LED lights serve as an alternative to natural sun, and water and nutrients are pumped into the carefully crafted shelves in the warehouse. Their system in place sterilizes and recirculates the excess water, ultimately using about 85 percent less water than traditional soil-based farms and creating a near-perfect growing environment for these plants to flourish. Ceres has currently built out about 25 percent of its 100,000-plant capacity, with about 30,000 plants thriving right now.
“Our greens are two to three days old when customers get them, as opposed to 10 to 12 days old from the farms out west,” Kelly said. “The difference is quite substantial in terms of taste, freshness and nutritional value.”
As with any new and innovative technology, it comes with its critics and downsides. Some have argued that the amount of electricity used in the vertical farming process creates a significantly large carbon footprint, but farms like Ceres have successfully managed to become 100 percent solar powered within the last four years they have been established.
“Quite significantly, we save [0.75 lbs.] of carbon from being emitted into the atmosphere for every one pound of greens we grow,” Kelly explained.
Others say this alternative approach to traditional farming is distancing humans from the natural world, further creating a rift between Mother Nature and the looming concept that technology will eventually rule all aspects of human life. Isham and Kelly believe the opposite; with the earth being almost completely depleted of natural resources and the population still on the rise, why not give the natural world a chance to refuel and replenish while still being able to provide for the humans who inhibit our planet?
It’s certainly not an easy task to recreate what Mother Nature has been carefully crafting and perfecting since the beginning of time. Reconstructing an innovative and life-like environment for plants to grow and reproduce at astounding rates while keeping the earth in mind is a great place to start.