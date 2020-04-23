Debbie Pickering feels strongly that kindness is not only free, but that it cannot be overrated. This simple thought has played a big role in her life, as Pickering is known around Keene for her involvement in a number of local causes and as the first person to give her time and energy to help out. Now with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping families at home, she has embarked on an effort to do at least three things each day to boost others.
“My husband and I were scheduled to go out on a cruise on my birthday, which was March 28. On the day of my self-isolating birthday, I was understandably not in the best of spirits. While lying in bed, I heard a therapist on tv who basically said to do nice things for others. Do three things a day, and you will be surprised how much better you feel,” Pickering said. “I was inspired by that, hopped out of bed and did five things for others that day. I have found that giving of myself to others has always made me feel better about my day, and this has proven to be true during this pandemic. I continue to be mindful of doing three things, or more, each day that will help lift the emotional and mental state of those whom I come into contact.”
To that end, Pickering can be found “brightening up the day of individuals” by delivering flowers, stuffed animals, small gifts and handwritten cards, or picking up laundry, groceries or other items for those who are unable to get out. She says she wishes she was more inclined toward sewing, as she would be sewing up a storm to meet the need for masks, but what Pickering does clearly fills another need in the community.
Even before the country grew quiet with social distancing, Pickering had been involved in a number of special events around Keene, including functions such as Dancing with the Keene Stars; Lights! Camera! Keene! with MOCO Arts; Duty Calls; co-director of numerous AIDS fundraisers including Just Desserts; organizing a bowling fundraiser to raise money for a TrackChair for someone in need; a 26.2 Jimmy Fund Walk for Cancer and more.
“Our community is full of neighbors and friends. I have lived here most of my life and, as such, I know a lot of people,” Pickering said. “This community is full of people who do so much for each other, which is something I love about this small city. Mr. Rogers said, ‘Look for helpers. You will always find people helping,’ and this is true to the fabric of the community in which I live. I think investing in the place where I live and have raised my children is the best contribution I can make and, honestly, giving back to the community has done as much for me, and more, than anything I have given.”
Pickering recalls being about 9 years old when she moved to Keene from Boston. Prior to that, she remembers her family not having very many things and sometimes even food being scarce. Coming to New Hampshire, she later realized the opportunities provided by spending her adolescence here instead of in a rough part of the city led to a different type of life than if she had stayed in Boston. Her gratefulness for that path soon led her to start doing for others in recognition of the people who made a difference for her.
“I think it only fitting I pay it forward because you never know what even the smallest gesture will do to help another person,” Pickering said. “Statistically, my history would have predicted a not-so-pleasant future outcome, yet, here I am. People made the difference. People make the difference. That is not just some cliché.”
“That is why self-distancing is so difficult,” she added. “We need each other. We need to be heard and hugged and held and encouraged. Barring the ability to do those things, I have opted for the things I am able to do; make a meal, leave flowers on a doorstep, write a heartfelt card; put a stuffed animal or small gift in a mailbox (or a Bloody Mary), grocery shop, run errands, really just whatever the need is that I can fill.”