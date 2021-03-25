Unique Perspectives

With her lens as a director always trained on concepts of gender and sexuality, Kirsten Riegler created what may be a completely unique theater experience.
“The Last Five Years,” a musical by Jason Robert Brown, will be presented virtually by the Keene State College Department of Theatre and Dance for six performances beginning Tuesday, March 30, running through Saturday, April 3.
Riegler, a Keene State associate professor in acting and musical theater, first encountered this 2001 play when she was a college student. The musical explores the five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress, using a form of storytelling in which each character’s story is told in reverse chronological order. The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding song in the middle of the play as their timelines intersect.
“I fell in love with the music first,” Riegler said. Then, she played the lead role of Cathy in a college production. “I had such a reaction and response to this musical. I was not out at the time. I was questioning my sexuality and trying to find the strength.”
When it came time to direct the show at Keene State, Riegler wondered how this musical would be if cast with two women playing Cathy and Jamie instead of a man and a woman. Her concept was born. She double-cast the play, so some performances explore a heterosexual relationship between the characters, and the other re-imagining the relationship as a homosexual love story.
There will be three performances for each cast; cast A will perform Tuesday and Thursday evening and the Saturday matinee, while cast B will perform Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evening. In each production, everything is consistent down to the dialogue and the costumes. The texts are the same. Her hope is in seeing both performances with different casts, audiences will question whether they experience a different story based on their expectations around gender and sexual orientation.
With help from Keene State’s psychology department faculty, she put together an audience questionnaire available via a web link that asks viewers to respond to questions including whether there was a victim in the story or if they noticed any stereotypes. Riegler is looking to see if answers differ based on the gender of the cast members and hopes to use the information from these responses in a published journal article.
“The Last Five Years,” which premiered at Chicago’s Northlight Theatre, was produced off-Broadway, and has had numerous productions both in the United States and internationally. The play draws on a number of musical genres, including pop, jazz, classical, Klezmer, Latin, blues, rock and folk. Musical Director for the show is Deanna Zilske; and vocal coaching was provided by Dr. Daniel Carberg, associate professor of music and coordinator of vocal activities at Keene State.
The play, which Riegler said is a “song-cycle musical” because its score consists of groups of songs designed to be performed in sequence as a single entity, contains little dialogue.
“Jamie tells the story from when they meet to when they break up and Cathy tells the story from the break-up to when they meet,” she said, adding that the element of time in the show may be confusing to audiences at first.
She uses a revolving stage to help them understand. Each of Jamie’s songs are presented in chronological order with the clockwise turning of the stage, and during Cathy’s songs, the stage is rotating in a counter-clockwise motion.
“Jamie and Cathy are not in each other’s songs,” Riegler said. “They are acting and interacting with a scene partner that isn’t there physically but [the character] is there for them.”
Another intriguing construct of the show is the stage projections behind the cast. Because Riegler’s version of the show is set between 2010 and 2015, she decided to incorporate the concept of the role social media plays in a relationship.
“You’ll see projections of Jamie and Cathy texting with each other,” she said. “The audience will see the conversation happening.”
Because the cast is small, the show has also been COVID-safe. Masks were worn by the cast and crew for all rehearsals and will be during performances. Riegler broke up rehearsals between the roles; and both casted roles and understudies rehearsed socially distanced, she explained, to develop a sense of unity and to emphasize how everyone is equally important to this process.
Performances of “The Last Five Years” will be at 7:30 p.m. each evening from Tuesday, March 30 through Saturday, April 3 with a 2 p.m. matinee performance Saturday from the Redfern Arts Center’s Main Theatre. Tickets are free for the livestream performances and are available by calling (603) 358-2168 or by visiting keene.edu/arts/redfern.