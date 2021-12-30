If 2021 was the year of sourdough starters and new adventures in bread baking, what can we expect for 2022? As we say goodbye to the fun distraction of the holiday season and stare down what looks to be another long, cold winter spent mostly indoors, let’s explore the giant world of hobbies.
Of course, there are the go-to hobbies: knitting, crafts, puzzles, yoga, video and board games, to name just a few. But let’s take a look at a few unique hobbies from around the globe. From the intriguing to the downright bizarre, maybe one of these will tickle your pastime fancy and spark a lifelong interest in the new year.
Toy Voyaging
Send your toy on an adventure. Toy voyaging is a hobby where people send their toys off on vacation to locations around the world. (Think Flat Stanley, but with 3-D toys.)
Toy owners request photos of their toy enjoying the local sights and fill out toy travel journals. You can even sign up to host a toy on its vacation. For more information on this activity, check out toyvoyagers.com.
Dirt Polishing
Known by the formal name of Hikaru Dorodango, this hobby is basically the practice of polishing mud. A small ball of mud is used, and the technique involves extracting the moisture from the ball and coating it with layers of fine soil.
The result is a work of art in a smooth sphere of dirt. To learn more and see some of the beautiful results, visit dorodango.com.
Extreme Ironing
Admittedly, this is an outdoor hobby but it was honestly just too strange to exclude. Extreme ironing is an outdoor sport that involves people taking ironing boards to remote locations to iron items of clothing, such as the tops of mountains or middle of rivers.
The Extreme Ironing Bureau (yes, that’s a thing!) says that extreme ironing is “the latest danger sport that combines the thrills of an extreme outdoor activity with the satisfaction of a well-pressed shirt.” There are even Extreme Ironing Championships for the best of the best ironers.
Bonsai
Bonsai is a Japanese term which translates to “planted in a container.” This creative hobby could be a next step for the avid gardener or lover of houseplants. It’s an art form derived from an ancient Chinese horticultural practice and has been practiced for more than 1,000 years.
Bonsai creates a miniaturized, realistic representation in the form of a tree and techniques are used to pinch buds, prune, and wire branches to redirect healthy growth. For more information about bonsai, visit newhampshirebonsai.com.
Hobby Horse Racing
Saddle up! Yes, hobby horse racing is a real thing. Finland hosts the largest annual hobby horse racing competition every year. Enthusiasts attend from around the world and ride hobby horses through obstacle courses, also competing in dressage and “horsemanship” events.
If you start training in your living room now, you just may be ready for next year’s competition!
Collecting Unusual Items
Now, collecting in and of itself is not so unusual, but there are some far-out collections out there. With people collecting everything from bellybutton lint to snake skins and airplane sick bags, starting a new hobby of collecting could become an obsession in no time.
Do you have a passion to expand on an unusual collection?
Entomology
Bugs are fascinating to many people. Studying them up-close and preserving deceased insects is a popular pastime for a variety of individuals.
Other bug-related adventures include ant keeping in plastic, see-through ant colonies and having pet spiders. Surprisingly, beetle fighting is a popular hobby in Thailand.
Newsraiding
We’re going outdoors again, but do you get a thrill from being on TV? Newsraiding is the hobby of appearing as a bystander in the background of news reports. One famous news raider, Paul Yarrow, has appeared in the background of news reports more than 100 times.
Learn a Fictional Language
Ever wanted to learn to speak Klingon? Fictional languages exist and you can learn them. Some are the creation of individuals and some are commercial fictional languages that stem from movies, TV shows, and video games.
The Klingon language, for example, has its own vocabulary, grammar, figures of speech, and slang. It is spoken around the world.
Pancake Tossing
Combine your love of breakfast with a new hobby when you learn pancake tossing. Cook a pancake on one side and flip it. That’s it. Then just get faster at it. Brad Jolly holds the Guinness World Record of 140 flips in 60 seconds.
Soap Carving
Soap bars can do more than create a good lather. In soap carving, special tools and techniques are used to create beautiful art out of blocks and bars of soap. The work of many of these soap carvers can be found in time-lapse videos on social media and share their skills on YouTube.
Soap carving was popular in the 1920s and 1930s, when Proctor & Gamble held soap-carving competitions. Today, soap carving is an affordable way to try your hand at the art of sculpting.