I remember visiting my great-grandmother quite a bit when I was a kid. I always felt like I was walking back in time when I’d step into her house – in Deerfield, Mass., where my grandfather grew up and next to which he and my grandmother built their house in the late 1960s. It was the 1980s, but everything inside, from the furniture to framed photos, was from decades before. This also included her kitchen.
I’ve since inherited dishes and cooking pans that were once used to serve her family that included 10 children. When I moved to Vermont this past summer, there were several boxes that transferred directly from storage to the new place. I hadn’t looked in them for at least a couple of years. But as I continue sheltering-in-place at home and find additional free time on my hands, I decided last weekend to hit the attic for some springtime sorting and cleaning.
Rummaging through, I found books I’d long forgotten about, trinkets that once graced the shelves of my college apartment, and other decorative items that for one reason or another, I couldn’t bear to part with. I went from box to box until finally coming upon one marked “DISHES: BE CAREFUL” – I knew exactly which dishes they were too.
Among some old stainless-steel roasting pans that once belonged to Great-Gramma were three pink salad plates and a small green candy bowl. I’ve always loved them, with their intricate detail of patterning and delicate look, but I’ve never known much about them aside from the fact that they’re from the 1930s.
So, I did some research.
The plates as well as the bowl are made from what’s called “depression glass” – clear or colored translucent machine-made glassware that, according to Warman’s Depression Glass Field Guide by Ellen T. Schroy, was distributed free or at low cost in the United States and Canada around the time of the Great Depression. “Depression glass is called such because collectors generally associate mass-produced glassware found in pink, green, yellow or crystal with the years surrounding the Great Depression in America.”
Prior to that time period, hand-crafted glassware was commonplace in wealthy households. This changed with the stock market crash of the late 1920s, as most families were forced to downgrade with the suddenly down economy. According to invaluable.com – an online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles – depression glass grew popular particularly among female consumers “who sought the aesthetic of expensive place settings for a fraction of the cost.”
That would have been right up Great-Gramma’s alley at that point – as I noted earlier, my grandfather was one of 10 children during what were very trying times for all Americans.
Further research found that depression glassware has become highly collectible over the past several decades. According to Wikipedia, although it was “of marginal quality,” it has become more and more rare in the open market. This, coupled with the variety of unique designs that adorn such glassware, up its value with each passing year. But researching is far as I’ll go with it. Family heirlooms, for me, personally, are priceless.