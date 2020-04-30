When the call went out, they answered: sewists and quilters across the region have altered their hobby of home projects into answering a call for help: the need for face masks, and en masse. In just a few short weeks, despite late nights and aching backs, thousands of face masks have been produced for the benefit of health care providers and first responders across the eastern Monadnock region.
“A few weeks ago I started looking for something fun and productive that could be done to give back during the time at home. I am a 4-H leader and I asked a former co-worker at Monadnock Community Hospital if there was a need,” said Sadie Halliday, who organized a regional initiative to use her hobby to gather masks for MCH. “I talked with one of the surgeons and we designed what the mask would look like. There was a shortage of the N-95 masks, so this would go over that. From there, I put a call out on multiple local Facebook pages.”
The response was huge. Cathy Maki, also a 4-H leader, created a step-by-step video tutorial on how to make the masks on Facebook, and soon the sewing machines started humming.
“There was communication through the Monadnock Quilters’ Guild email that there was a request from MCH for fabric masks to cover their N-95 masks to prolong their life. Once I received that email, I knew I wanted to make some,” said Jaimie O’Brien of Hancock. “I have the skill to sew and I wanted to do something to help out the community and this seemed like a natural fit.”
“My mom is also a guild member and she made a challenge to the members to make 15 masks each,” she continued, “so that was my original goal. But once I started making them, I knew I could do more.”
She then saw a challenge issued by a private company offering gift certificates for patrons who completed and donated a certain number of masks. One of the giveaway levels was 50 masks, with more inspired by the challenge than the free coupon that O’Brien, like many in the area, began sewing every available minute.
“I work for the Bank of New Hampshire and they have an awesome program where they offer employees some paid volunteer hours every year,” O’Brien said. “When I told my co-workers how I was making masks for MCH they reminded me of those hours and said I should use them for that. It took me about 10 days including that full day the bank granted me to reach the goal of 50 masks. I spent about every waking hour that I wasn’t working or doing schoolwork to get them all done.”
According to Halliday, the group’s initial goal was 1,000 of the big N-95-style masks. It grew to 3,000 and then 5,000 as they began providing them to other facilities in the area, including River Mead, Crotched Mountain, Monadnock Developmental Services and others. They have also reached out to all of the EMS providers and many of the first responders.
“Initially everyone was dealing with a shortage of PPE, and making masks was need-based,” she said. “Now it has shifted so that anyone coming through the door at MCH needs a mask.”
Currently, over 5,800 masks had been collected from pickup locations that include Grapevine Family & Community Resource Center in Antrim, First Service Title Company, Jaffrey Grade School in Jaffrey, Rindge Memorial School and the Peterborough Town Library. Since the scope of the project has expanded all styles of masks for both adults and youth made from almost any available pattern, both elastic or tie fasteners are being accepted.
One of the issues that has come up as crafters shifted to all-out mask making is supply. O’Brien said she has gone through six spools of thread in making 132 total masks so far. While many home hobbyists have stashes of fabric on hand, elastic has been hard to come by. In Keene, New England Fabrics has been selling out daily.
“I am ordering elastic from as many suppliers as I can find and trying to be creative in buying as my normal suppliers are sold out. We get in about 600 to 1,000 yards every day and it goes out just as quickly,” said co-owner Ron Parodi. “I feel these are our long-time customers and neighbors, so we want to help and support efforts to assist the community.”
He added that the shop is offering in-store sales using social distancing or customers can call ahead and an employee will come out to meet the person at their car. Both options allow the shop to accommodate people as much as possible.
“I am grateful to live where I live,” Halliday said, about her neighbors who have gone above and beyond. “People always rally and step up to the plate and they are genuinely caring for one another. It is very special.”