Unlike team and spectator sports, outdoor activities lend themselves to social distancing. And there’s no better way to get some fresh air and beat cabin fever.
Spring is a great time to get outdoors because wildlife is more active now than at any other time of year. Hibernation is history. Some animals are about to give birth. Others already have and are actively hunting to feed their young.
Trout fishing and the spring turkey hunt are two activities that are about to get underway here in New Hampshire. Fishing is a year-round sport, with a seasonal restriction for designated trout ponds. That designated trout pond season starts on the fourth Saturday of April and lasts until Oct. 15. Meanwhile, trout fishing on many streams, lakes and ponds goes on throughout the year. The spring turkey season starts May 1 and lasts the entire month.
For people over the age of 16, a hunting or fishing license is required. A freshwater fishing license costs $45 for residents. A hunting license requires either a previous hunting license or a hunter education card and costs $32. To hunt turkeys, a $16 turkey permit is needed no matter what your age. Hunters under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a licensed adult. Seniors age 68 and up (born later than 1948) pay $7 for each license. Licenses can be purchased online at wildlife.state.nh.us/licensing.
The state’s trout hatcheries are busy stocking brook, brown and rainbow trout in New Hampshire waters, something that will continue well into May. Every year, nearly a million hatchery-raised catchable-size trout are released. Opening day is a ritual for many anglers, which may make it difficult to maintain the desired social distancing. One way to avoid a crowded shoreline is to use watercraft to find an acceptable separation from others. Another option is to enjoy the equally productive streamside fishing.
The spring trout stocking ensures fish are available in both still and running waters. The daily catch limit is five fish or five pounds, whichever comes first. There is no length limit. Be aware that many waterbodies with trout have special rules so it’s important to consult the rules in the annual Freshwater Fishing digest put out by the state Fish and Game Department. Each species of fish has its own regulations.
Wild turkeys have never been more plentiful. Extinct in the Granite State until 1975, wild turkeys were reintroduced thanks to the Federal Aid in Sport Fish and Wildlife Restoration Program with funds from a self-imposed excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery gear. New Hampshire now has more than 40,000 wild turkeys. Hunters tagged 5,094 in 2019. During the spring hunt, only male birds are legal game. The hunt is timed so the majority of the hens are bred and already starting to nest.
New Hampshire allows hunters to take two wild turkeys annually. That can be two male birds during the spring hunt in the southern wildlife management units (one must be legally registered before you take another), or one male bird in the spring and one bird of either sex during the three-month fall archery season or the seven-day fall shotgun season.
Hunters under the age of 16 have a special youth hunt the weekend before the May 1 opener. Youth hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult. Last year, youth hunters tagged 424 birds.
Part of the enjoyment of hunting and fishing is scouting ahead of the season. From now until the season starts is the opportunity to visit likely locations to look for rising trout and listen for gobbling turkeys. The best time to scout turkeys is daybreak. Use an owl call to imitate the “Who Cooks for You” call of a barred owl to elicit gobbling by male birds on the roost and determine the places to hunt. Only male turkeys gobble. They are further identified by the presence of a beard and spurs.
Once the season opens, gobblers are lured within shotgun range using calls to imitate a hen turkey. This is harder than it sounds since toms expect the hen to come to them, using vocalization and strutting displays to attract them.
Successful hunters must register their birds at a designated check station or (for the first time) online through the website nhfishandgame.com.
The bonus in both of these outdoor activities is the food they provide. Recipes abound on the internet. Not interested in eating the catch? Simply practice catch-and-release fishing, or hunt with a camera. Good luck, whichever way you choose to do it.