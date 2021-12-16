Between COVID-19 and quarantine, I have definitely found comfort in comfort food and they are not usually the healthiest meals, so I have been searching for things that seem similar but have less fat and calories.
On a mission to find quick, easy, healthy meals, I jumped into Pinterest recently and came across a recipe from Cookin Canuck and it looked like it was right up my alley. Turkey Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes. This would be perfect for a healthy alternative to Taco Tuesdays!
Between work and my kids going to school, this recipe fit the bill timewise, and using ground turkey instead of beef and sweet potatoes instead of russet potatoes seemed like we were on the good side of the health scale. These things, combined with making your own taco flavoring with spices you’d have around the house, really sealed the deal to lessen that sodium intake as well.
Another great thing about this recipe is that you can also switch it up if need be and it will still taste delicious. If you’d rather use ground beef, or fresh tomatoes, give it a whirl! I’ve made it many different ways, using diced tomatoes, skipping the parsley and adding cheddar cheese — I have never been disappointed!
The original recipe calls for microwaving the sweet potatoes, but I always feel a little wary of that for some reason (cooking anything more than 5 minutes in there seems so wrong!), so I cooked mine in the oven at 425 for 40-50 minutes. I pop them into the oven right when I get home from work and by the time they are done, I am ready to cook dinner.
If you don’t count the baking of the potatoes, this meal comes together in about 20 minutes. It’s also super easy. No major cooking skills needed, which I love on a weeknight.
After making this recipe once, it was a hit with my household and it instantly became a weekly addition to our menu.
Turkey Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Adapted from www.cookincanuck.com
Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cook Time: 10 minutes. Total Time: 20 minutes. Servings: Four.
Ingredients
2 medium sweet potatoes
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 1/4 teaspoons ground cumin divided
1/4 + 1/8 teaspoon salt
1/4 + 1/8 teaspoon ground pepper
3/4 pound lean (93%) ground turkey
4 garlic cloves minced
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 1/4 cup canned crushed tomatoes
1/4 cup grated Pepper Jack cheese
2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley
Instructions
Scrub the outside of the sweet potatoes and then pierce them all over with a fork. Cook them in the microwave on high until tender, about 4 to 5 minutes per side. To cook in the oven, preheat the oven to 425, pierce potatoes with a fork and cook at 425 for about 40-50 minutes until tender. Let the potatoes rest until cool enough to handle.
Once the potatoes are cooled, cut the potatoes in half lengthwise and carefully scoop the flesh out of the potatoes and place in a medium-sized bowl. Reserve the skins. With the back of a fork or a potato masher, mash the potato flesh until it is smooth and most of the lumps are gone. Stir in the olive oil, ½ teaspoon cumin, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Divide the mashed sweet potato evenly between the potato skins and place them on a baking sheet.
To cook the turkey taco meat, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly coat with cooking spray before adding the ground turkey. Break up the turkey while cooking so there aren’t any large chunks and cook until browned. Stir in the minced garlic, chili powder, the remaining ¾ teaspoon cumin, oregano, paprika, and the remaining ⅛ teaspoon salt and pepper. Cook for one minute. Stir in the canned crushed tomatoes and mix well.
Preheat the broiler. Spoon the turkey mixture into each sweet potato skin on top of the mashed sweet potato and top each with one tablespoon of the grated Pepper Jack cheese. Broil in the oven until the cheese is melted, which takes about 30 seconds. Garnish with parsley and serve.