Tuning into the Signposts of Autumn

Ever find yourself craving that extra slice of pumpkin pie once autumn settles in? Don’t be too hard on yourself; it’s biological!
“As we begin to tilt away from the sun, the amount of daylight decreases,” said Susie Spikol, community programs director and teacher/naturalist at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. “That light change is actually triggering an internal change, a chemical change.”
In mammals, the shift in light impacts a part of the brain that’s involved with our circadian rhythm called the pineal gland. Part of the endocrine system, it affects melatonin, which in turn alters our sleep patterns, energy levels and a host of related behaviors.
Though you may not often think of yourself as a mammal, just like bears, chipmunks and groundhogs, humans react to the season’s changing light too. One of the ways we do that is by storing away food (both in our bellies and pantries). It’s remarkable and subtle, yet it happens quickly.
“By November, you’re ready to get by your fire with a blanket and a good book and snuggle away the day,” Spikol said, noting that you’d never consider doing that in August or even September.
In the Harris Center’s upcoming series, A Natural History of Autumn, Spikol and her colleagues will be exploring a whole range of interesting ways in which wildlife respond to the arrival of fall. The program is being presented by the Center’s Environmental Studies Institute (ESI), which provides ongoing learning opportunities for adults. According to Spikol, ESI creates “an opportunity to have classes that meet over a course of time so we can go deeper into a topic.”
In this case, participants in A Natural History of Autumn will delve into the season’s effects on different types of wildlife, from raptors flying high all the way down to insects on the forest floor. Spikol called these “signposts of autumn” and hopes the series will help illuminate some of the experiences Granite-Staters have as they interact with the great outdoors this fall.
For instance, have you ever wondered why ladybugs invade your home on a warm, autumn day? Or why you see so many more mushrooms on the trails at this time of year? “We’re hoping to kind of unpack some mysteries,” Spikol said.
Raptor behaviors will certainly be part of the conversation, as autumn is an ideal time to see them flying high.
“One of the things that can make you feel so good is if you look up and see a soaring eagle,” Spikol said.
With many spirits needing lifting this fall, the Harris Center has chosen raptors as a focus for the season.
On Sept. 17, the Center will host “Meet a Raptor” night via Zoom from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. New Hampshire Audubon educator, Shelby Morelli, will give an up-close virtual visit with some of the state’s resident raptors, including owls, hawks and other birds of prey.
Later in the fall, there will also be an expert from Veracruz, Mexico, virtually relaying info about the incredible, annual hawk migration experience there.
“You can see hundreds of thousands of hawks in a day,” Spikol said. “I think that’s going to be pretty amazing, unreal.”
While the pandemic has created challenges for the Harris Center, as it has for so many organizations, there have also been surprisingly positive outcomes. Among them, they’ve been able to book expert speakers and welcome participants from all over the world.
“Lots of people are out hiking on our trails and discovering us through Zoom,” Spikol said. “It wasn’t what we expected, but it’s been pretty amazing.”
To learn more about the Harris Center and find out about upcoming events, visit harriscenter.org.