‘Trolls: World Tour’ Hits (Home) Theaters

COVID-19 may have single-handedly shut down movie theaters across the globe, but that isn’t stopping “Trolls: World Tour” from garnering all the new release attention where a certain James Bond movie would be right about now (“No Time to Die”).
Dreamworks’ colorful follow-up to the moderate 2016 box office hit, “Trolls,” stuck to its guns by committing to its initial April 10 release date, foregoing a traditional theatrical run for a wildly experimental video-on-demand release ($20 rental for 48 hours) that could potentially pave a new path for at-home movie exhibition. It’s not uncommon for studios to expedite lower-budgeted projects straight to video-on-demand, but we’re talking about a mainstream animated film with a hefty price tag around the $100 million mark. This is unprecedented. Then again, never bet against the power of a children’s film, making “Trolls: World Tour” a sensible testing ground for this potential new model. No matter the outcome, theaters will always provide the greatest immersive experience. I’m aching, as my true home doesn’t have new release films projecting against that wall.
Free from the hungry appetites of the Bergens, the trolls now live in peace and harmony under Queen Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick). Trouble strikes, however, when Barb (voiced by Rachel Bloom), queen of the Heavy Metal Rock trolls, threatens to invade the other musical factions of trolls, snatching their life-infused strings to acquire world dominance under her One Nation Under Rock World Tour. Catching wind of her villainous scheme, Poppy, alongside her best friend Branch (voiced by Justin Timberlake), set off on a worldwide journey to warn the other villages before Barb amasses all six strings for her own personal gain. When you put it all together like that, “Trolls: World Tour” really begins to sound like a considerably less dark extension of “Avengers: Infinity War.” I mean, beneath the mohawk, fish nets and tattered clothes, Barb is just as purple as Thanos himself.
“Trolls,” needless to say, hasn’t exactly stuck around as particularly memorable. I remember reflecting on it as a sufficient children’s movie when it came out, admiring its vibrant art direction and occasional catchy beat. Going back for a refresher, the film played out as little more than the babysitter movie you throw on at low volume while your children are focusing their attention elsewhere. To my surprise, “Trolls: World Tour” is a welcome improvement upon the previous film in almost every way. With that said, this is through and through a kid’s movie, and one that doesn’t exactly broaden its scope to win over older audiences ala “The LEGO Movie.” Bolstering an unexpected message aside, director Walt Dohrn adheres to the ebbs and flows within a traditional kids’ movie formula, substituting tired cliches for slightly less tired clichés most adult viewers will anticipate like clockwork.
“Trolls: World Tour,” in line with the previous film, saturates the screen with a bountiful aesthetic of bright neon colors, trippy creatures and creatively detailed set decoration. The refined felt textures of these environments – fire resembling wavy strands of red, yellow and orange hair – comes across as an elaborate arts and crafts project. And I sincerely mean that as a compliment. It’s all so beautiful to behold and provides this world with a greater personality than a stale, flat 3D background.
Kendrick and Timberlake have settled pretty snuggly into these characters by now, Kendrick especially. You have your side characters (some more welcome than others), voiced by Kenan Thompson, James Corden, Jamie Dornan, Sam Rockwell and Kunal Nayyar,
interjecting themselves throughout Poppy’s odyssey. Even Ozzy Osbourne and Mary J. Blige partake in the fun. It’s Rachel Bloom of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” fame (which deserves more love than it already receives) who effortlessly steals the movie whenever she makes an appropriately showy appearance. Barb’s villain entrance is infinitely more memorable than whatever the antagonist of the previous film had to offer. She essentially rides into town on a fish-shaped tour bus with a black leather jean aesthetic and wreaks havoc to her cover of Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane.” Bloom hilariously straddles the line between menacing kids’ movie villain and unconfident teenage punk rocker going through an “everything sucks” phase; it’s pretty great.
Not even I could have guessed that the meat and bones of “Trolls: World Tour” would ultimately depend upon the damage caused by cultural appropriation. The other leagues of trolls, initially feared by Poppy’s tribe as the musical “other,” have built their society upon the foundations of classical, country, funk, rock, techno and pop. And it’s made clear that while Barb seeks to claim all of the genres to herself, she’s not the only one to create strife between factions. “History is written by the victors” is not a line of dialogue I expected to hear within the same movie that features a troll defecating an entire birthday cake, lit candles and all. Within this movie lies an inclusive embrace of why multicultural diversity throughout all genres of music is not vital to retain its truest form.
“Trolls: World Tour” features enough glittery, candy-coated visuals to satisfy any kid on a wild sugar rush. It just also happens to feature a little something extra that may give them something to chew on as they begin to develop their own musical tastes.