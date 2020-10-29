Trick or Treat! Let’s Go A’Haunting

In an effort to keep all of the ghouls and goblins safe during the pandemic this Halloween season, many area towns have limited trick-or-treating hours or have cancelled door-to-door trick or treating all together. Some local towns have opted instead for one-way trunk-or-treating, where children can get treats from the backs of participating vehicles outdoors in a one-way line, in an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Of course, if you’re worried about taking your children out in public and considering skipping the trick-or-treating all together, opting instead for a quarantine-o-ween, there are plenty of other safe ways to celebrate the holiday. Whether you set up an indoor scavenger hunt, plan a virtual event, play some Halloween-themed games or hunker down for a night of scary movies, you can make any Halloween celebration fun and memorable one for the kiddos.
Halloween safety is always a hot topic every year, and this year is certainly no exception. Of course, 2020 is a little different. Along with the more traditional safety precautions, there are some new safety steps to take to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Children and their caregivers are encouraged to follow these tips when going out trick-or-treating:
- Don’t go to any houses that do not have their lights on.
- Wear reflective clothing.
- Carry flashlights.
- Have an adult check candy before eating it.
- Make sure costumes and masks don’t hinder eyesight or the ability to walk safely.
- Walk against traffic when sidewalks aren’t available.
- If you have been tested positive or have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, do not participate in any Halloween activities.
- Wear a mask at all times. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask; it is highly advised against wearing a cloth mask under a costume mask because it could create breathing difficulties.
- Trick-or-treat with household or family members and remain six feet away from other parties.
- Bring hand sanitizer and use it often.
- For homeowners who will be participating in handing out candy, here are some tips for a safer experience:
- Hand out candy outdoors.
- Set up stations for children to pick up individually bagged treats.
- Wear a mask at all times.
- Wash hands before handling treats.
- Use hand sanitizer between parties of trick-or-treaters if coming into contact with them.
- Set up markers in six-foot increments to help trick-or-treaters stay socially distant.
- If you have tested positive or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, do not participate in handing out candy.
Most local towns are hosting and/or participating in Halloween celebrations. Below are details, including dates, times and other important information for each town.
- Antrim: Town-wide trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Brattleboro: Town-wide trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Chesterfield: Trunk-or-treat is Saturday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. in the field at the 1780 Farm.
- Harrisville: Town-wide trick-or-treat is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Hinsdale: A trunk-or-treat event will be held at Heritage Park on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. Town residents can register at town.hinsdale.nh.us. (Door-to-door trick-or-treating has been canceled for 2020.)
- Jaffrey: Town-wide trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Keene: Town-wide trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Langdon: There will be a tailgate trick-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 122 NH Route 12A.
- Marlborough: Town-wide trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Peterborough: There will be a Boo Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2:45 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Vose Farm Business Center, 9 Vose Farm Road. The socially distanced event is free, but registration is required. Call (603) 924-8080 or email, lbetz@peterboroughnh.gov to register. Door-to-door trick or treating is discouraged this year, but for those who choose to participate, the hours are limited from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
- Putney: There will be a drive-thru trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Putney School.
- Swanzey: Town-wide trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Surry: Town-wide trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Troy: Town-wide trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.