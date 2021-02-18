“Can you fly, you sucker?! Can you fly?!”
Unfortunately, for the Graboid Kevin Bacon tricked over the cliff, it could not fly, making a spectacularly goopy mess at the bottom of the canyon. It wouldn’t be until “Tremors 3: Back to Perfection” when these creatures would reach a stage in their unique evolution pattern. And this is all before the series devolves into terrain variants and genetic mutations. Monster movies are fun.
Spanning one theatrical release, six direct-to-video sequels, one television series, and one buried pilot, “Tremors” is the comedy horror monster movie franchise whose success has endured for over three decades. However, it shouldn’t be this way, as the film was a bomb upon its 1990 theatrical release. Universal didn’t know how to market it, so it just kind of came and went. It wasn’t until the film reached home video that “Tremors” garnered a unique fan base that, to this day, roots for this little underdog of a monster movie.
“Tremors” is the ultimate horror comedy comfort food, in my eyes. You have underground worms, B-movie charm, and actors being sprayed with sticky monster guts (as if you need anything more). I’m a man of simple pleasures. The VHS was a constant mainstay in my household as a kid. I still retain the same fondness for it now as I did back then, if not more so. It only gets better with repeat viewings.
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Arrow Video has unleashed a magnificent 4K Blu-ray box set that any “Tremors” devotee would be proud to own. I’ve had it in my possession for well over a month now, and I’m still finding little extra goodies within. So, let’s talk about “Tremors.”
If you’re unfamiliar with the film in question, allow me to be your guide. Val (Kevin Bacon) and Earl (Fred Ward) are two handymen living in the small town of Perfection, Nev., doing odd jobs that don’t amount to much of anything. When I say small, I mean the town’s welcome sign, riddled with bullet holes, proudly announces that their population is no more than 14. Nevertheless, they’ve had enough. But as Val says, after finding one body after the other, “We decided to leave this place just one damn day too late.” And that’s because some hungry subterranean menaces, later named Graboids, came to town.
With the film’s setting being as small as it is, you get a feel for everyone living out in this middle-of-nowhere pit stop, such as Walter Chang (Victor Wong), the shop owner who jumps at any opportunity to make a buck, and Melvin (Robert Jayne), a parentless teen who thrives on making trouble. But the heart and soul of “Tremors” falls on Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward. Val and Earl are a delightful pair of bickering friends who would play beautifully, even if there were no monsters to be had.
“Tremors” may posit Rhonda (Finn Carter), a local seismologist who helps make sense of the creatures, and Val as the film’s central romance. And while they do have great chemistry, you’d be kidding yourself if you believed that Val’s true love wasn’t, in actuality, Earl. You can’t convince me otherwise. I mean, just look at the way they complement each other.
Perhaps the most surprising success story to come out of “Tremors” is that of Michael Gross. Once it came out, Gross went from the dad in “Family Ties” to horror icon, Burt Gummer. Together, Burt and his wife, Heather (Reba McEntire), are hardcore survivalists. Whatever the situation calls for, they’re prepared. Of course, when the Graboids come for Burt’s heavily fortified underground bunker, it’s the worms that have greatly underestimated their prey. The arsenal in this bunker could supply a small army.
The genius of “Tremors” lies in its ability to make you laugh with the people of Perfection, while maintaining the tension that emanates from the Graboid attack. They go hand in hand. The humor comes so naturally. I still get so many laughs from Val and Earl being outsmarted by the Graboids as they try to avoid walking on the ground.
When you finally get your first good look at the monsters, the design is a show-stopper. The Xenomorph from “Alien” may have a mouth within a mouth, but does it have three snake tongues that can slither out in an instant? I didn’t think so. It speaks to the quality of director Ron Underwood’s film that I’ve only now gotten to praising the creature effects, which are 100 percent practical and marvelous.
The box office returns may have been disappointing, but the subterranean menaces couldn’t stay away. Adored in the role, Gross became the series ambassador, appearing in every follow-up to “Tremors.” In “Tremors 2: Aftershocks,” Earl reunites with Burt to take out Graboids in Mexico, unbeknownst of their messy evolution into Shriekers. “Tremors 3: Back to Perfection” sees Burt, along with some other familiar faces, dealing with more Graboid trouble as they evolve. A fourth film, “Tremors 4: The Legend Begins,” acts as a prequel, showing the Graboids (or Dirt Dragons) first emerging from the ground about 100 years prior.
Direct-to-video movies weren’t enough for “Tremors.” Around the time Universal was filming “Tremors 4,” they were also shooting a television series for the Sci-Fi Channel called “Tremors: The Series.” Once again, Gross returned as Burt to not only deal with the usual Graboid mayhem, but the mutant creatures that roam free on account of an unpredictable chemical called Mixmaster. Despite earning significant ratings, the show sadly only lasted 13 episodes before Sci-Fi nixed it. And to talk about the cancelled 2018 pilot only makes me sad about what could have been. They even brought back Kevin Bacon, but there’s no indication the footage will ever see the light of day.
After 2004, “Tremors” fans had no idea if there would be any more follow-ups. I remember sifting through fan sites and message boards to see if there were any substantiated bullets on a fifth film. It may have taken 11 years, but the series found new life again on home video with “Tremors 5: Bloodlines” in 2015. Gross returns as Burt to ward off new Graboids that materialized in South Africa. Three years later, “Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell” sees Burt, alongside his illegitimate son, Travis (Jamie Kennedy), fighting Graboids in the Arctic.
And would you believe it, the series somehow made it all the way to 2020 with “Tremors: Shrieker Island,” as Burt is called in to take care of some genetically modified Shrikers. Not only is this one of the best, if not the best, “Tremors” sequels, if that ending is to be believed, then it’s also a pretty great send-off for the series overall.
Today’s lesson: watch “Tremors.” If you’ve already seen it, watch it again.
How many of you have seen “Tremors?” What do you think of the sequels? Send me an email at moviemoxie1@gmail.com and let me know! Wear a mask. Be kind. Stay safe.