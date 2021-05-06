Treat Mom to the Joy of Sheet Pan Pancakes

My mom was a gifted home cook. The way she put a dish, holiday meal or cheesecake together always seemed effortless. Of course, it most likely wasn’t as easy as she made it appear but she sure could throw down in the kitchen.
And so because I grew up cooking from a young age, I brought my own son up to the kitchen counter alongside me to mix, pour and taste-test the goods when he was still a toddler. Now 14, he’s a fine cook in his own right and we spend quality time together in the kitchen making homemade pasta, creative tacos, and yummy desserts.
He told me about this sheet pan pancakes recipe last year after making it at his dad’s and my mind was blown. It’s that much of a game-changer. We made it recently with strawberries and bananas, but there’s a version with raspberries and chocolate chips that’s heavenly.
It’s a perfect dish for families or brunch get-togethers because we all know that the most challenging part of making pancakes for a group is coordinating the timing and keeping them all warm. This recipe solves that issue in aces and means someone doesn’t have to stand at the stove pouring and flipping the cakes.
It’s a large recipe, so we usually freeze about half and the slices hold up well in the freezer. It also calls for quite a bit of baking powder, so double-check your pantry before you start cooking.
It’s a breakfast treat that’s sure to surprise and delight Mom this Mother’s Day.
Sarah Sherman is a freelance writer and content manager who lives in Spofford. Reach out to her at sakash0401@gmail.com or on Instagram: @saltygingerwrites