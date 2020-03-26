Trees are budding. Spring is here. Yes, yes, watch for ticks, but also watch for flowers and waterfalls that course down the hills of our region, as the Earth greens into spring.
This month’s Treasure Trail comes at a time when we are all asked to help each other – social distancing to lessen the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. As someone with asthma, I greatly appreciate how seriously people are taking this situation. I also know how hard it is to feel stuck inside. Fortunately, you can take care of your health, as well as the health of your neighbors, and still get out into the woods, where there is beauty in the world waiting for you.
I have a confession to make. With the aid of middle school students from the Greenwood School, in Putney, Vt., I foisted a hoax on Brattleboro. Using black balloons, LED lights and a fishing pole with a lot of line, we set out a fake UFO into the sky above the top of the parking garage. The “UFAUX” as we called it, was convincing enough so that people on Elliot Street stopped and pointed up at our wildly erratic moving mysterious lights. To create more events like these, myself and some other good-humored friends started “The University of Brattleboro” to bring hijinks, fun and shenanigans to a world that sometimes really needs more of it. “Fighting Despair with Humor” is our motto.
With these hijinks in mind, I ask you to consider the notebooks of T. P. James, which were recently discovered in an old box in the Union Block in Brattleboro when the now-closed Fowler Printing Museum was cleaned out.
James is most famous for being the self-professed “Spirit Pen of Charles Dickens.” He was a printer who lived in Brattleboro and would gladly sell you a copy of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” (Dickens’ final novel). No problem. According to James, Dickens’ ghost came to him and told him how it all ended, and dictated the rest of the book to him. James also said that Dickens told him he was welcome to make as much money on the project as he could, and there was no indication that he needed to share the proceeds with Dickens’ family. Some people doubted James’ story.
This month’s treasure is a polished jasper egg (which was cleaned by T. P. James with alcohol before he set it in its hiding place).
Jasper is a type of quartz and is made of tiny crystals of silicon and oxygen. While some quartz is nearly as clear as glass, others, such as jasper, are opaque. In old French, jasper means “spotted stone.” The photo of this month’s treasure, which I have reburied after photographing it, shows exactly how this semi-precious gem gets its name. In ancient times, jasper was much more rare than it is today, and highly desired and valuable. Today, it is more beautiful than expensive because so many sources for it have been found all over the world (including Vermont). To learn more about jasper, visit geology.com/rocks/flint-chert-jasper.
The Trail
The Wantastiquet Mountain trail connects with other trails, blazed with blue diamonds. Thanks to the work of volunteers and regional planners, you can now walk all the way from the top of Mount Monadnock to the Vermont/New Hampshire border within sight and a short walk of downtown Brattleboro.
About halfway up the trail, on your left, you will find a rock with J. S. Austin’s name chiseled in it, and the date he stopped there with his friend, T. P. James – Aug. 11, 1878.
According to his notebook, T. P. James created many puzzlers while he was in Brattleboro, hoping to use them in the magazine he published here, The Summerland Messenger. However, James quit production of the magazine and eloped with Lizzie Plummer in 1879, leaving Brattleboro for good, along with his third wife and many treasures scattered in hiding places on local trails in New Hampshire and Vermont.
The Puzzler
Here is one of the cryptograms he created, sharing the exact location of the jasper egg seen in the photograph. I have cracked this and can say that unlike most cryptograms from English text, the letter “E” is not the most common letter in this one. However, you know that any one-letter word in English has to be either an “I” or an “A.” You also know that only certain letters occur as double letters in English words. For the most entertaining instructions on how to crack a cryptogram, read “The Adventures of The Dancing Men,” a Sherlock Holmes story by Arthur Conan Doyle, which is available at wikisource.org.
This puzzler has been triple-checked for errors, but if you think you found a mistake in the code, contact me at booksfromvermont@yahoo.com. Be sure to put “Treasure” in the subject line. If you are the first person to spot an error, I will get you a $15 gift certificate to a local bookstore.
As always, if you crack the code, hike the trail and discover the treasure, please be sure to replace it with a treasure from Experienced Goods in Brattleboro, or from More Than a Thrift Store in Keene. Both stores have suitable treasures made from all-natural materials, and both stores provide funding for charitable non-profit work in the area. If you are really stumped for a treasure, you can use a penny, nickel or dime, or if you have one, a foreign bit of copper currency. The person who finds your treasure will be the owner of a lucky coin.
Rolf Parker lives in Brattleboro with his wife, the artist Cynthia Houghton. They create cryptograms and treasure maps for weddings, birthday parties and school classrooms.