Treasure Hunting at Home

Hidden treasures are not just the stuff of pirate’s plunders on distant islands! Your own home may be filled with collectible items that you can “unearth” without even using a shovel! This is not about an undiscovered Da Vinci, or a Spartan shield carried into the battle of Thermopylae by King Leonidas. It’s about those unassuming items that may be stashed in a cabinet gathering dust in your attic or lurking behind the furnace. Yes, grandma’s old dishes, children’s toys, vintage 45 rpm records, and even those outdated kitchen gadgets you’ve been meaning to throw away may be worth more than you think.
Are you the inheritor of grandma’s special occasion dinnerware set that hardly ever graces your own table? Depending on the age and manufacturer, those under-used dishes may bring a considerable smile to your wallet. Recently, a Limoges china service for eight in the Raynaud Vieux Chine pattern sold for $555 and a Lenox Autumn pattern service for eight, including several serving pieces, sold for $1,145!
No collectible dishes? How about toys? During the 19th century Industrial Revolution, tin wind-up toys produced in Europe made it to America. Some surviving examples are highly collectible. So much so, that in 2012, a rare Marklin wind-up toy boat sold at Bertoia Auctions for a whopping $264,500! Okay, maybe your attic is not hiding a rare tin toy, but what about more contemporary collectibles? Hold onto your warp drive…An original professionally graded, unopened Kenner Star Wars “Stormtrooper” recently sold on eBay for $5000!
Many toys from the 60’s and 70’s can be highly collectible. An undamaged 1970’s factory sealed “Stretch Armstrong” action figure sold for $1,650; and a 1968 unopened Hot Wheels Redline Custom T-Bird sold on eBay for $910. The more recent action figures of the 80’s, like He-Man, Transformers, and G.I. Joe are sparking the childhood fantasies of the avid adult collectors of today. A Hasbro Transformers Ultra Magnus, sealed in its original box, sold on eBay for over $2,700! But don’t despair, even if you don’t find a desirable Transformer in your stash of sellables, many action figures in used condition can still buy you a cheeseburger and a malt.
No action figures…how about records? If you swooned over the Beatles, you might be in luck. A rare 1984 “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” produced by Nimbus Records, recently sold for a rockin’ $3,011.35! Not a Beatles fan? If your musical preferences tend toward the more romantic genre, a used 1969 LP “Carpenters Offering” sold for $269.99. Of course, not all records are legendary collectibles, but even some of those “a lot less famous” 45rpm’s can still add up. A 1960’s Wilson Pickett, “Let Me Be Your Boy,” sold for $75.22 at auction. Even a collection of scratched “unknowns” could sell for $85 or more. And, you can add to your bottom line if you still have the old working turntable that played your favorites. Indeed, even the vintage storage box you kept your records in is saleable.
Old typewriters, vintage Pyrex, records, retro video games, model trains, old dolls, and even just the candy from those vintage Pez dispensers are some of the collectibles that inspire buyers. The list seems almost endless! Yes, even those worn, vintage kitchen gadgets tossed at the back of the drawer have value…graters, can openers, cherry pitters, and potato peelers to name a few. Even the hand-held chopper (guaranteed to remove the fingers of the unwary) sold for $13.26 on eBay. Think like a savvy marketer, rather than a pirate, and don’t overlook any vintage “treasures” that may be hiding in plain sight!
You can begin your liquidation journey in eBay’s “sold” listings to see what items similar to yours may have fetched. When you’re ready to sell your treasures, Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and Amazon are just a few of the sites on which you can sell your “stuff.” However, if you aren’t interested in assuming the responsibilities of becoming a lister/packer/shipper, you can check out our local consignment shops and auctions or run your own yard sale. In the end, you don’t have to down a pint of foamy ale, adjust your emblematic eyepatch, swab the decks, or even drop anchor at an uncharted island to dig up your own treasure.