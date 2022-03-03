Transformative Practices & The Great Women of Modern Dance

In celebrating Women’s History Month, I would like to express gratitude to all female choreographers and dancers whose work has contributed to the rich tapestry of artistic expression, spiritual invocation and sociopolitical statements conveyed within a dance piece. I write this article to honor the women, of both the East and West, whose dance work continues to be an expression of human emotion, desire, and need. Their choreography contains messages of hope, love, peace, inclusion and justice. It reminds us that we all have a body, mind and spirit. It aids us in understanding there is right and wrong action, and knowing we have the capacity to change the world by first beginning with understanding ourselves. It is with great gratitude for this rich tapestry of artistic expression, I share with you how an interest in a connection of the body, mind and spirit ignited a health reform, which inspired a transformation in dance and ultimately paved the way to happier and healthier lives for women in Europe and America.
You might not be aware that during the late 1890’s and early 1900’s an interest in body, mind and spirit caused a health reform while at the same time inspiring massive transformation in the world of dance. A societal yearning of a return to nature and more natural living came as a result of life during the industrial revolution. Though bringing innovation, convenience and ease of living, it also caused a lot of environmental damage and had a significant impact on human health and safety. People were feeling loss and disconnection. This sense of loss and the impact of the industrial revolution on the environment inspired reform and reconnection in society. In Europe and in America, people were inspired to seek a connection with the natural world. An interest in the celestial and the elemental was sparked and there was a growing movement of spirituality with influence from the East.
During this time there was also a development of expressive movement theories, which built the foundation for modern dance. In Europe, the progenitors of this dramatic change influenced dance choreography and transformed how dancers dressed. They created a set of practices designed to deepen a connection to spirit. An emphasis of breathing exercises, physical movements and spatial awareness helped to free up constraints within the body and allowed for more fluid, harmonious movement. The development of expressive movement theories built the foundation for modern dance and also further inspired a reconnection with the natural world. These transformative ideas, observations and theories are attributed to three European men.
First, Francois Delsarte, France, 1811-1871. Delsarte was a singer, orator and coach. He believed that movement was an outer expression of inner feelings. After a scientific observation of studying people under stress, he believed there was a connection between body, mind and spirit. He created a set of physical exercises and developed movement theory. His theories were brought to the United States in 1871 where his Delsartian exercises became trendy. They were promoted as health practices in both women’s and health clubs.
Second there is Swiss born, Emile Jacques Dalcroze, 1886-1950. Dalcroze was a music teacher and composer. He created a movement practice known as Eurythmics, which is a form of harmonious body movements as means of artist expression. Delcroze believed the practice of Eurythmics connects the spiritual with the physical. Early modern dancers studied Eurythmics to foster rhythmic sensitivity.
Third, but not least, is Hungarian born Rudolph Von Laban, 1879-1958. Von Laban was a true pioneer of modern dance. Laban believed that there were ways to organize and move within space that could be “specifically harmonious”. He is known for creating a system of analyzing and recording human movement called Labanotation. His work was a rebellion against the ballet because his movement theory was to open up the body to freely express feeling. Von Laban’s theories of dance movement inspired societal and cultural shifts throughout Europe and America. It encouraged both self-expression and individuality. His work inspired health and spiritual practices. It led to dress reform for women - no more constrictive clothing!!!
As a result of wearing less restrictive clothing women became more physically active. In North America and Europe, inspired by the natural world, people were studying movement as a means for improving health and wellness. The desire to reconnect with the natural world inspired more loose and free flowing fabrics as opposed to the tight fitting corset of the ballerina. The ballet shoe was replaced with dancing in bare feet and choreography was influenced by nature and encouraged spiritual connection through the artistic expression of dance.
When you see a modern dance performance, the choreography you are watching has roots within the work of these three influential men who greatly changed dance culture and societal views of health and wellness. The birth of modern dance in America begins with what we can refer to as pivotal forerunners of the development of modern dance techniques.
First, Loie Fuller (1864-1928). She began her career as a professional child actress and later went on to choreograph and dance for circus acts and vaudeville. She was also a skirt dancer who performed at burlesque shows. Skirt dancing uses long flowing fabric that is intentionally moved by the dancer in a way to create a visual experience for the audience as the dancer’s skirt interacts with the theatrical lights. Ms. Fuller was also a theatrical lighting pioneer. Her innovative creativity greatly influenced lighting design. She was the first person to mix chemicals for gels and slides. She used luminescent salts to create lighting effects and was also the first to mix colors and explore angles in lighting. She received rave reviews for her performance of “Serpentine Dance” a piece she both choreographed and danced. Ms. Fuller traveled to Europe where she was considered the “toast of the town”. She danced at the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris, France. She looked like a lotus or butterfly because of how her flowing fabric danced in the lights. Loie Fuller fell in love with Paris, which in turn fell in love with her. She stayed living in France and became a significant contributor to the arts.
Second, we have the founding mother of modern dance, Isadora Duncan (1877-1927). She grew up practicing Delsartian exercises. Duncan was from San Francisco, California. Her choreography was inspired by the ocean waves and the statues and architecture of Greece. Additionally, she was inspired by eastern culture and mythology, particularly of India and Egypt. It was at the World’s Fair in Paris in 1900, where Isadora Duncan saw Loie Fuller dance on stage. She was mesmerized by Fuller’s performance and was influenced by Fuller’s flowing fabric. Isadora rejected the corset, tutu and slipper of the ballet dancer. She choreographed fluid movements to be danced wearing tunics that allowed for the freedom of movement of the body. Ms. Duncan referred to her dance translations as “ethically inspired movement” and determined it as “not entertainment, but as art with a high moral purpose”. Isadora Duncan was deeply loved in Russia where her expressive choreography was admired. Her dance choreography was inspired and greatly influenced Russian dancer and choreographer Vaslov Nijinsky.
Our third and final notable woman is Ruth St. Denis, 1877-1968 Whereas both Fuller and Duncan toured Europe, Ruth St. Denis performed in America. Her choreography was more theatrical and pantomime, designed for entertainment and more commercial based. Ruth was influenced by the mystical and Asia, and oriental culture. She was co-founder with her husband Ted Shawn of The Denishawn Company and Dance Studio, located on a beautiful campus in Los Angeles, California. Shawn was a theology student who practiced dance per recommendation of his doctor in efforts to strengthen his legs while recovering from diphtheria. Attendees of Denishawn learned creative expression, healthy movement and wellness practices, including the study of yoga. The curriculum appealed to wealthy socialites as well as professionals in the dance world. Martha Graham and Doris Humphrey are two famous dancers and choreographers who trained Denishawn. Their dance legacy and choreography has also greatly influenced the development of modern dance training, served as artistic expression of sociopolitical issues and were known to intensely portray emotion through dance movement.
Fuller, Duncan and St. Denis all have contributed to a shift which helped to improve the happiness and health of women in America and Europe. Their choreography led to a new form of dance rooted in health reform, spiritual awareness and creative expression. They influenced generations of dancers. The development of modern dance is a great example of how art encourages self-expression and individuality while at the same time reminding us of the importance of respecting the interconnectedness of all life. It is with a grateful heart I share with you the contributions of these amazing women to the evolution of dance and their contributions to societal as well as cultural changes for women.