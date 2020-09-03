Touring the Past

"Death is a debt to nature due, which I have paid and so will you.”
The Monadnock Region is replete with old burying yards, all that have stories to tell. Browse around ancient graveyards — the settings peaceful and serene — and look at the last words that can be grim, curious, humorous, angry, skeptical, amusing… but always interesting.
As an inveterate hiker, I am always coming across old burial grounds in the woods. Usually I’ll make a mental note to return to these final resting places to learn more about the epitaphs and unique headstone carvings, yet somehow never do. But on a hot and humid August morning, I decided to be a tombstone tourist for the day, making my way through graveyards in the western portion of the Monadnock region, beginning and ending in Keene. Along the way, I planned to seek out the stones of a robber baron, the original Avon Lady, and a couple of consorts and a relict.
My first stop was the Washington Cemetery in Keene, located on Washington Street, one-quarter mile from Central Square just beyond Taylor Street. Originally known as Prison Street Yard, Washington Cemetery was established in 1795, and it was meant to replace the old South Yard, the first burying ground in Keene established in 1736. The best stones are located at back behind the flagpole. Here I found two simple 3- by 1-foot stones etched with round faces and flowers that marked the graves of the children of the Rev. Clement and Mrs. Elizabeth Sumner. The epitaph read: “Here lies the body of William who died 13 days after his birth in 1765 … “Time how short; eternity how long.” His sister, Elizabeth, departed this life February 26, 1767, 7 years and 4 days.
From Washington Cemetery, I headed south on Routes 12 and 32 to Royalston, Mass. The 30-minute drive carried me past the wooded hills of Swanzey and Richmond. At Royalston Falls, a Trustees of Reservations property, is a cemetery with a 50- by 25-foot area fenced in by granite posts and iron rods. The most interesting stones here were those of Mrs. Alanthear, consort of Mr. Squier Davis — Alanthear died in 1813 at age 49 … and Mrs. Rebecca, consort of Mr. Hugh Bullock. Rebecca died in 1800 at age 50.
Outside the fenced in area was the tombstone of Joanna, relict of William Weeks. Joanna died in 1888 at age 68. From the 17th to 19th centuries, consort or relict described a woman’s marital status at the time of her death. A consort was a wife who predeceased her husband; a relict was a widow at the time of her death.
From the Royalston Cemetery, I drove three miles north on Route 32, turned left onto Route 119 and headed west to Winchester. Here was the Evergreen Cemetery, a large, sprawling burial ground containing more than 6,000 gravestones spilling over a hillside. I had come to Evergreen to locate the headstone of Persis Foster Eames Albee, the “first Avon lady.”
At age 50, Albee accepted an offer to work as a salesperson for what was then called the California Perfume Company, a business that eventually became the multi-billion-dollar Avon Products. Her system for selling the products door-to-door gave rise to the “Avon lady.” The granite stone is simple and marked only with the word “Albee.” She died at age 78. The Albee house, a white two-story Colonial, is located on the riverbank of the Ashuelot River — the first house on the right after crossing the green bridge.
My next stop was Hinsdale. Driving past Hinsdale High School, I turned right and arrived at Hooker Cemetery, a small burial yard with spongy green moss and wintergreen shaded by towering oaks. At the entryway is a kiosk with information on the history of Hinsdale and a burial record sheet identifying the graves.
One particular gravestone, the edges of which are partially enveloped by the bark of a maple tree stump, caught my attention. It noted that Miss Cynthia Cooper, who died in 1800 at age 25, was diligent, patient, pious, prudent, a faithful wife, a discreet and tender mother, a friendly and charitable neighbor, and an intelligent and exemplary Christian.
Next up: Prospect Hill Cemetery on South Main Street in Brattleboro.
Here I sought out the towering marble monument of “Jubilee” Jim Fisk, easily the gaudiest of all the grave markers I visited that day. Located in the rear corner of the cemetery, it is impossible to miss with its four women statues unclothed above waist, each holding symbols of Fisk’s wealth: a sack of coins, railroad stock, steamship shares and a theatre emblem.
Born on April Fool’s Day in 1835, the son of a salesman, Fisk was a self-made millionaire and ruthless businessman. With Daniel Drew and Jay Gould, Fisk engaged in a successful battle with Cornelius Vanderbilt for control of the Erie Railroad through bribery and manipulation, watering down the stock price of the rail line by issuing spurious stock. During the Civil War, he made a fortune smuggling cotton across military lines, shipping it north for making uniforms and blankets for northern soldiers. His biggest scandal came when he and Gould illegally manipulated gold prices, attempting to corner the gold market in New York City, which resulted in the financial panic of Sept. 24, 1869 — “Black Friday.” However, in the end, all of his money could not save him. On Jan. 7, 1872, Fisk, 36, was shot and killed, the victim of a love triangle murder. His killer, Ed Stokes, was an ex-business partner and rival for a showgirl, Josie Mansfield.
My final destination was the burying ground behind the Chesterfield Town Hall. This small cemetery is surrounded by a stone wall and has stones dating back to the 1770s. The most moving epitaph was inscribed on a triple headstone located next to a big tree stump for the three children of Ensign Zenas Fairbank and his wife, Mrs. Mehitable Fairbank. The inscription simply reads: Lucinda, March 20, 1786, age 5; Samuel, March 20, 1786, age 3, and Abigail, March 19, 1786, age 7.