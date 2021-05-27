For me, browsing around the ancient graveyards in the Monadnock region is a way of passing a pleasant afternoon. The settings are spectacular - sometimes on top of a hill, from which the iconic summit of Monadnock is visible - and there is peace and quiet, save for the twitter of birds or rustling of leaves in the wind.
Last summer, I toured the western portion of the Monadnock region, seeking out the stones of the original Avon Lady, a robber baron, and a couple of consorts. (see ELF, 9/3/2020).
Recently, I completed my journey through the eastern portion of the Monadnock region. Along the way, I discovered a “Ghost Chair,” the tombstones of an eminent author, the Lexington Drummer Boy, and the founder of Steamtown, U.S.A.
My first stop was the Meeting House Cemetery in Marlborough, which is located at the top of Frost Hill Road. Here I found the tombstone of 5 year-old Patty Ward, who died after being scalded with hot cider. From the entrance gate, I turned right (east) and walked along a stone wall for 125 feet to nine granite posts which enclosed a rectangular area containing the gravestones of Silas and Louisa Whitcomb. The Ward tombstone was behind the Whitcomb tombstones.
The inscription read: Patty Ward who died 14 November 1795 aged 5 years, 6 months and 27 days. “By boiling cyder water she was slain, whilst less than six of age, then her exquisite racking pain removed her from the stage, but her immortal spirit went to the Almighty King, where the goodly ones are sent, the praise of God to sing.”
From the Meeting House Cemetery, I headed eight miles east on Route 124 to Jaffrey to seek out the Ghost Chair. Turning right onto Fitzwilliam Road, I continued 1.2 miles farther to the Phillips-Heil Cemetery. The Ghost Chair sits on a moss and lichen covered hill at the north end of the burial yard behind a stone wall. Carved out of a single piece of granite with the inscription “J. (Jonas) Ross 1871,” the massive stone chair faces a row of seven headstones, two belonging to infant children, aged 8 and 9 months, lined up as if they were gathered around a huge stone table. Legend has it that the chair provides a resting spot for spirits of the Ross family who return during sunset to ponder their earthly existence.
My next stop was the Old Burying Ground in Jaffrey Center, two and a half miles farther down Route 124. In the northwest corner, I discovered the gravesite of Dorothy Caldwell, a wealthy American who as a child had spent summers in Jaffrey. While living in Paris in the 1920s, she met and married Viggo Brandt-Erichsen, a Danish sculptor. The couple had a child who died shortly after birth. Sadly, Dorothy Caldwell, 37, followed her daughter in death not long afterward. But before she died, Caldwell expressed a desire to be buried in the spot she enjoyed so much in her youth. So, in 1926, Brandt-Erichsen came to Jaffrey and over the next two years devoted himself to carving a tomb for his wife and daughter. The most impressive feature of the memorial mausoleum is a bas-relief carving of his wife’s face at the top of the tomb. As I looked up at the stone countenance, weather-worn and splotched by lichen in spots, the unsmiling lips, tight, bobbed hairstyle, and vacant eyes staring into space, I could not help but feel a tinge of sadness.
(Note: Viggo Brandt-Erichsen also created the WWI memorial “Buddies” on the Jaffrey town common. The monument depicts a wounded soldier in the arms of his comrade).
Willa Cather, the eminent American novelist who wrote some of her best-known works in Jaffrey Center, also chose the Old Burying Ground for her final resting place. Her gravestone is located in a secluded southwest corner near a stone wall and clusters of rhododendron bushes. The headstone includes a line from her novel “My Antonia” - “That is happiness to be dissolved into something complete and great.” Visitors have left stones and other mementoes on her headstone, including one flat stone with a symbol of Nebraska on it. Cather was born in Virginia but at age nine moved to Nebraska, the setting for her novel, “My Antonia.”
Also buried here is Amos Fortune and his wife, Violette. Amos Fortune was a Black slave who at age 60 purchased his and his wife’s freedom long before slavery was abolished in the Granite State. On his death in 1801, he left a trust fund to the town for educational purposes. The Fortune headstones are located near the northeast corner.
My next stop was the Old Street Road Cemetery in Peterborough. Here I found the gravestone of William Diamond, the “Lexington Drummer Boy.” The inscription on the tombstone read: a Revolutionary soldier; drummer at Lexington and Bunker Hill. At 19, Diamond sounded the alarm, the drum roll, that began the Revolution. Before marrying Rebecca Simonds, buying land and moving to Peterborough, Diamond worked as a wheelwright in Lexington. The cemetery is located on Old Street Road, one mile from the intersection with Route 101.
From Peterborough, I drove on Route 101 west for eight miles to my final destination: the Dublin town cemetery across from Dublin Lake. Here was the gravestone of F Nelson Blount - the founder of Steamtown U.S.A. Blount made his money in the seafood industry in Rhode Island. He was the heir to the largest seafood processor in the United States and a railroad buff. Beginning in the 1960s, he put together a large collection of antique steam locomotives and rail cars - Steamtown U.S.A. - and ran steam locomotive excursions out of Bellows Falls and North Walpole. Eventually, Vermont air quality regulations forced his collection to be relocated to Scranton, Pennsylvania. The operation went bankrupt in the mid-1980s. But some of his collection is still on display at the Steamtown National Historic site in Scranton.
At first, I had trouble locating Blount’s gravesite. But my walk through the burial yard allowed me to discover some interesting memorials. I found three small stones in a line that marked the graves of infants: “Jesus’ Lamb,” “Our Little Sunbeam,” and “Our Little Darling.” There was a rose granite marker inscribed with musical notes and a treble clef; a 9-by 3-foot granite slab table with granite baluster legs; a plaque on a rock that read: “In memory of veterans of the American Revolution who are believed to be buried in Dublin but whose grave locations are unknown,” and lots of gravestones featuring flower designs.
Finally, I found the Blount gravesite. It was located just off Old Common Road near a stone wall not far from the Town Pound. Old Common and Old Pound Roads intersect at the Town Pound. The tombstone was engraved with a steam locomotive, and someone had placed a green plastic toy box car and steel railroad spike at its base.
And why was Blount buried in Dublin? Blount was an evangelical Christian. In 1954 he moved to Dublin and established Staghead Farm. He sought to preserve the evangelical legacy by donating his homestead, farm buildings and pasture to a group committed to establishing a Christian boarding school, today Dublin Christian Academy.