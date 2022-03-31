Torn Paper Collage Exhibit

Amy Stodola of Harrisville will exhibit her colorful torn paper collages at the Hancock Town Library from March 26 to May 4.
For as long as she can remember, Stodola has been doing arts and crafts. She took her first art class, in watercolor painting, at the Sharon Arts Center in 2001, and went on to work in oil as well. She also creates fiber and fabric art using recycled materials. She has exhibited watercolor and oil paintings at several other venues in the Monadnock region.
Always experimenting with new media and techniques, she gathers inspiration from many sources – a scenic landscape, a blooming orchid, her sleeping cat, farm animals, wildlife, etc. She occasionally likes to recreate a painting by a master artist.
During the pandemic, Stodola became obsessed with the technique of torn paper collage. With many hours and days suddenly free, she began tearing and gluing. She discovered how she could paint with many colored bits of paper, creating original artwork from simple materials. Learning about the procedure from a YouTube video, she sketches an image on foamboard, applies glue to the image with a brush, then affixes small torn pieces of paper, usually from magazines, to ‘paint’ the picture. Magazines with interesting patterns and color variations are great for achieving effects such as feathers or tree bark. Text can also work well for adding texture and movement. The background of these compositions often ends up with a sort of glowing shimmer, due to the variety of all the shades.
The process is time-consuming, but enjoyably tranquil. Her lively and playful designs combine with her tenacious labor and imaginative talent to showcase the joy she derives from this artistic process.
The exhibit can be viewed in the Daniels Room of the Hancock Library during regular library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 2-6 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-7 pm; and Saturday, 10 am-4 pm. Call the library (603-525-4411) before your visit to ensure no special events are scheduled at that time. The library will follow COVID guidelines and restrictions that are current at the time of exhibits.