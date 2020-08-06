To the Top

Any fitness daredevils in the area looking to try something new? Give rock climbing a try!
It does require proper equipment and instruction to start, so it is important to have a knowledgeable background before stepping foot into this fun and unique adrenaline-junkie world.
Most (if not all) of the trails in the region are maintained by the Monadnock Climber’s Association (MCA). It is important to note that with the COVID-19 outbreak, the MCA encourages all climbers and other outdoorspeople to climb and travel safely. With the healthcare system currently prioritizing the pandemic, it is crucial that hospital beds stay open for COVID patients. Outdoor adventure seekers should be extra careful as to not have any unnecessary accidents. So be safe.
It is also imperative knowledge that rock climbing has a range of disciplines, each requiring a vast assortment of gear and training. Indoor climbing, bouldering and top-rope climbing are great places to start for those new to the sport. Believe it or not, the Monadnock region is loaded with rock climbing spots that are perfect for beginners! From Willard Pond to the Marlboro Stone Bridge, the climbs seem endless, with plenty of prospects for anyone willing to give rock climbing a try.
Bouldering is the rock-climbing style that requires the least amount of time and gear. Climbers can traverse (or move horizontally, parallel to the ground) boulders without having to worry about a severe fall while strength training — bouldering trails are typically no more than 20 feet tall. Bouldering is great because it only requires proper climbing shoes, a chalk bag (to hold the climber’s gripping chalk), a crash pad (a foam pad placed under the climber to cushion the potential fall), and someone who is experienced in spotting. There is no need for a rope or a harness.
Most of the rock-climbing spots locally are boulders, including spots at Willard Pond in Hancock, the Revolutionary War Boulder in Richmond and the Pulpit Falls Boulder in Winchester. There’s even a spot on the summit of Mount Monadnock (off of Smith’s Summit Trail) called the Billings Fold. That spot certainly has a great view with an audience!
Top roping requires anchoring the climbing rope at the top of the route, and then climbing toward the top while another climber (known as a belayer) keeps the rope tight, feeding it to the climber when necessary. There are several top-rope spots in the region, with one of the more well-known being the Stone Arch Bridge in Keene. This bridge was built in 1847 and is made up of granite blocks that have been positioned without any mortar. It stands 45 feet tall with plenty of sun and shelter from the wind. Although close to the road, this spot is relatively quiet, with a peaceful running river as the major background noise.
For more experienced climbers, there is traditional (or “trad”) climbing. Trad climbing requires extensive knowledge in the rock-climbing field, and climbers must have plenty of experience in what is known as anchor placement (a point of rope attachment). Trad routes typically have few, if any, permanent anchors, and are riddled with spots on the route that are extremely dangerous; falls on these routes can be catastrophic. However, trad roping is unique in that the climber gets to decide the route, giving them unlimited boundaries and emphasizing exploration, making each trek and adventure.
The Bald Mountain Preserve near Marlow is one of the more well-known trad spots in the region. It has two bolted cliffs that have been recently maintained, and the route stays in the shade for most of the day, with the higher cliff getting some sun around noon. This spot is known for being a good place to introduce newer climbers to traditional climbing.
Rock climbing is one of the more exciting ways to get to explore the region (and ultimately the world). Although intimidating at first, the adrenaline rush is unlike any other; the views at the top are some of the most picturesque in all the land. Start small, stay focused, stick with an experienced instructor, and those magnificent worldly rock-climbing endeavors will be within reach in no time!