To the Orchard We Will Go!
By Michael Breshears

The leaves are turning, flocks of geese can be heard high above as they migrate south in their trademark V flight order. The sun comes in at a slant, filtering the landscape with the glow of early autumn and there’s a crispness in the air. The Monadnock region and all of New England is famous for its beautiful fall foliage and the pace of our world seems to pick up just a bit as school has begun and various fall festivals arrive for residents and visitors to enjoy. What could be a more quintessential autumn afternoon in New England than going apple picking at a local orchard?

This writer is not an apple-a-day kind of guy. I regularly pass up store-bought apples and gravitate towards peaches, plums and tropical choices. But a fresh-picked apple still warm from the sun and quickly polished on your sleeve… now that’s a delightful taste indeed. So crisp yet still loaded with juiciness, a Mac or a Honeycrisp straight from the tree is right up there with hot amber maple syrup fresh from the finishing pan at a sugar house.

If you’ve got guests arriving for the foliage or would just like to tear those youngsters away from their phones for a couple hours, here’s a list of some local orchards brimming with both fruit and New England atmosphere to spare. Not an exhaustive list, mind you. Just a starter to point you in the direction of good fun. This list was originally published in ELF’s sister publication, Monadnock Table (September 14, 2018) with a few additions and edits. Any native New Englander worth their salt will have their own list of favorites but you might have to bribe them with a promise of some cider donuts to get them to share their secret sources.

Alyson’s Orchard

57 Alyson’s Lane, Walpole, NH

603-756-9800

www.alysonsorchard.com

Barrett Hill Farm

103 Barrett Hill Road, Mason, NH

603-878-4022

https://barretthillfarm.com/

BIRCHWOOD ORCHARD

206 Old Turnpike Rd., Mason, N.H.

603-878-0542

CORTLAND HILL ORCHARD

72 Miller Rd., West Brattleboro, Vt.

802-254-9779

DWIGHT MILLER ORCHARDS

511 Miller Rd., East Dummerston, Vt.

802-254-9111

www.dwightmillerorchards.com

FARNUM HILL CIDERS

98 Poverty Lane, Lebanon, N.H.

603-448-1511

www.farnumhillciders.com

GREEN MOUNTAIN ORCHARDS

130 West Hill Rd., Putney, Vt.

802-387-5851

www.greenmountainorchards.com

KING BLOSSOM FARM

834 Dunbar Hill Dr., Grantham, N.H.

603-863-6125

www.kingblossomfarm.com

MCLEOD BROTHERS ORCHARD

North River Road, Milford, N.H.

603-673-3544

www.mcleodorchards.com

MORNINGSTAR PERENNIALS

& NURSERY

221 Darby Hill Rd., Rockingham, Vt.

802-463-3433

www.morningstarflowers.com

MT. PLEASANT ORCHARD

312 Sargent Hill Rd., Grafton, N.H.

603-523-4325

Facebook: Mt-Pleasant-Orchard

POVERTY LANE ORCHARDS

98 Poverty Lane, Lebanon, N.H.

603-448-1511

www.povertylaneorchards.com

NORWAY HILL ORCHARDS

5 Duncan Rd., Hancock, N.H.

603-525-4912

RIVERVIEW FARM

141 River Rd., Plainfield, N.H.

603-298-8519

www.riverviewnh.com

SCOTT FARM ORCHARD

707 Kipling Rd., Dummerston, Vt.

802-254-6868

www.scottfarmvermont.com

SUNRISE FARM

1759 North Harland Rd.,

White River Junction, Vt.

802-295-1456

www.sunrisefarmvt.com

WASHBURN’S WINDY HILL

ORCHARD

66 Mason Rd., Greenville, N.H.

603-878-2101

Facebook: Washburn’s-Windy-Hill-Orchard

Wellwood Orchards

529 Wellwood Orchard Rd.,

Springfield, Vt.

802-263-5200

www.wellwoodorchards.net

WHITMAN BROOK ORCHARD

Wheelock Road, Quechee, Vt.

802-296-6902

WILD HILL ORGANICS

1181 Wild Hill Rd., West Fairlee, Vt.

802-333-4155

www.wildhillorganics.com

