To the Orchard We Will Go!

The leaves are turning, flocks of geese can be heard high above as they migrate south in their trademark V flight order. The sun comes in at a slant, filtering the landscape with the glow of early autumn and there’s a crispness in the air. The Monadnock region and all of New England is famous for its beautiful fall foliage and the pace of our world seems to pick up just a bit as school has begun and various fall festivals arrive for residents and visitors to enjoy. What could be a more quintessential autumn afternoon in New England than going apple picking at a local orchard?
This writer is not an apple-a-day kind of guy. I regularly pass up store-bought apples and gravitate towards peaches, plums and tropical choices. But a fresh-picked apple still warm from the sun and quickly polished on your sleeve… now that’s a delightful taste indeed. So crisp yet still loaded with juiciness, a Mac or a Honeycrisp straight from the tree is right up there with hot amber maple syrup fresh from the finishing pan at a sugar house.
If you’ve got guests arriving for the foliage or would just like to tear those youngsters away from their phones for a couple hours, here’s a list of some local orchards brimming with both fruit and New England atmosphere to spare. Not an exhaustive list, mind you. Just a starter to point you in the direction of good fun. This list was originally published in ELF’s sister publication, Monadnock Table (September 14, 2018) with a few additions and edits. Any native New Englander worth their salt will have their own list of favorites but you might have to bribe them with a promise of some cider donuts to get them to share their secret sources.
Alyson’s Orchard
57 Alyson’s Lane, Walpole, NH
603-756-9800
Barrett Hill Farm
103 Barrett Hill Road, Mason, NH
603-878-4022
BIRCHWOOD ORCHARD
206 Old Turnpike Rd., Mason, N.H.
603-878-0542
CORTLAND HILL ORCHARD
72 Miller Rd., West Brattleboro, Vt.
802-254-9779
DWIGHT MILLER ORCHARDS
511 Miller Rd., East Dummerston, Vt.
802-254-9111
FARNUM HILL CIDERS
98 Poverty Lane, Lebanon, N.H.
603-448-1511
GREEN MOUNTAIN ORCHARDS
130 West Hill Rd., Putney, Vt.
802-387-5851
KING BLOSSOM FARM
834 Dunbar Hill Dr., Grantham, N.H.
603-863-6125
MCLEOD BROTHERS ORCHARD
North River Road, Milford, N.H.
603-673-3544
MORNINGSTAR PERENNIALS
& NURSERY
221 Darby Hill Rd., Rockingham, Vt.
802-463-3433
MT. PLEASANT ORCHARD
312 Sargent Hill Rd., Grafton, N.H.
603-523-4325
Facebook: Mt-Pleasant-Orchard
POVERTY LANE ORCHARDS
98 Poverty Lane, Lebanon, N.H.
603-448-1511
NORWAY HILL ORCHARDS
5 Duncan Rd., Hancock, N.H.
603-525-4912
RIVERVIEW FARM
141 River Rd., Plainfield, N.H.
603-298-8519
SCOTT FARM ORCHARD
707 Kipling Rd., Dummerston, Vt.
802-254-6868
SUNRISE FARM
1759 North Harland Rd.,
White River Junction, Vt.
802-295-1456
WASHBURN’S WINDY HILL
ORCHARD
66 Mason Rd., Greenville, N.H.
603-878-2101
Facebook: Washburn’s-Windy-Hill-Orchard
Wellwood Orchards
529 Wellwood Orchard Rd.,
Springfield, Vt.
802-263-5200
WHITMAN BROOK ORCHARD
Wheelock Road, Quechee, Vt.
802-296-6902
WILD HILL ORGANICS
1181 Wild Hill Rd., West Fairlee, Vt.
802-333-4155