To Meat, or Not to Meat

For many, there’s nothing like a good steak. Or a tasty grilled sausage with all the fixings. But in an increasingly health- and wildlife conservation-conscious society, some are looking for alternatives. Essentially, how can we enjoy meat, without the meat?
Veggie burgers from brands such as Boca and Morningstar Farms have been on the market for years, providing vegetarians and vegans with a growing list of alternative food options – anything from “burger” patties to nuggets made from soy protein, wheat gluten, or various beans and vegetables can satisfy cravings for heartier, meat-reminiscent foods.
Companies including Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have joined the mix over the past several years, with products available in supermarkets and served in restaurants. Burger King has the Impossible Whopper, which, as seen on television, has been fooling meat lovers around the country with its real-beef taste and texture. Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s and Little Caesars
Locally, there are several eateries serving faux meat. Among them is Salt & Lime, the food truck that sits on Emerald Street in Keene, which offers Dirt Candy – vegan sausage that can be dressed up with a variety of fixings, and that is said to taste just like actual meat.
“I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback about [Dirt Candy],” said Salt and Lime Owner and Executive Chef Isaac Kaufman. “Some people don’t believe it’s not real meat after tasting it. I’ve actually had to show some people the package from the store to prove it’s not actual sausage.”
Harlow’s Pub in Peterborough is another that offers vegan meat on its menu, in the form of its meat-reminiscent veggie burger.
And a growing number of others are jumping on the vegan lifestyle bandwagon. Country Life Restaurant, which opened in downtown Keene a few years ago, specializes in organic, vegan cuisine. This includes Mandarin “UnBeef.”
More and more meat alternatives are being sold in stores now as well. Some are plant based, while others consist of soy, plant and other proteins. Below are some of the most popular brands that sell these meat alternatives, according to a survey by urbantastebud.com:
• Beyond Meat – ground beef, burger patties, beef crumbles and sausage
• Impossible Foods – burger patties, sausage and pork
• Amy’s – burgers, sausage and meatloaf
• Boca – burgers, “chick’n” patties and nuggets, and “turk’y” patties
• Field Roast – sausages (bratwurst, Italian, Mexican, breakfast), frankfurters, burgers and meatloaf
• Gardein – “turk’y” cutlets, “chick’n” (strips, tenders, patties and wings), “saus’ages” (breakfast and Italian)
Traditional food companies are jumping into the faux meat market now too:
• Hormel Foods – introduced soy-based ground beef in 2019
• Kellogg – Incogmeato was introduced in 2019: plant-based burgers, chicken nuggets and chicken tenders
• Tyson Foods – Began offering meat alternatives in 2019: seaweed- and plant protein-based seafood, plant-based beef and nuggets
These and other similar products are sold in local supermarkets and stores, including Hannaford, Target and Keene Food Co-op.