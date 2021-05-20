To Market We Go!

With many COVID-19 protocols being lifted already this month, namely the one that allows for large outdoor crowds to be in the same space, that means one thing: flea market season is on.
Many in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts that were cancelled in 2020 are already open once again for the 2021 season, so get ready to hunt for that special antique, vintage or new treasure—and experience the joy when you find it.
The following list includes some of the larger and well-established markets in the tri-state area. You can shop to your heart’s content, just remember (in addition to bringing cash) that many will continue to follow pandemic guidelines.
New Hampshire
Hollis Flea Market
447 Silver Lake Road
Hollis, N.H.
Open Sunday 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
465-7677, hollisflea.com
The largest and longest-running flea market in New Hampshire, the Hollis Flea Market (a family-owned business) sits on more than 20 acres with approximately 400 vendor spaces and has full concession stands, as well as beer and wine. The market is known to see enough foot traffic requiring two Hollis police officers to direct street crossings.
Be sure to be there by 8 a.m. to find the real treasures.
Davisville Flea Market
805 Route 103 East
Warner, N.H.
Open Sundays, 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the last Sunday in October
Here you’ll find antiques, vintage and collectible items, electronics, furniture and tools along with concessions (snacks, meals, coffee and cold drinks), live music from local performers, free admission and parking. While the market does open at 4 a.m., prime time is considered to be from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Londonderry Flea Market
5 Avery Road, Londonderry, N.H.
Open Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, through October
603-883-4185, londonderryfleamarket.com
Outdoors on 30 acres, the Londonderry Flea Market offers a wide variety of new and used merchandise, antiques and collectibles, furniture and crafts. The average daily attendance is 3,000 and there are approximately 200 dealers daily with new sellers added regularly along with new and different items added by regular vendors.
Shopping hours are dependent on good weather. Check site or call office on a day of inclement weather for changes. Leashed dogs and picnic lunches welcome or you can grab a bite from the on-site snack bar.
Vermont
Wilmington Antique and Flea Market
236 Vermont Route 9, Wilmington, Vt.
Open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 30
802-464-3345, vtflea.com
Established in 1983, the Wilmington Antique and Flea Market (the state’s largest weekend market) has been a must-stop for both travelers and area residents. Vendors offer a potpourri of antiques, collectibles, jewelry, glass, furniture, flowers, plants, vegetables and artisan crafts outdoors on the 10-acre property.
The seasonal business also operates on Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Columbus Day. Admission and parking are free with a food concession on premises.
Massachusetts
Brimfield Antique Flea Markets
Route 20
Brimfield, Mass.
413-347-9099
brimfieldantiquefleamarket.com
The country’s oldest outdoor antiques flea market, Brimfield happens three times a year. Open for business Tuesday through Sunday for one week in May, July, and September (May’s markets have already gone by), the Brimfield Antique Flea Markets showcase more than 20 fields full of dealers.
You will find items like sewing patterns from the 1960s, old farming tools, glassware, jewelry, vintage clothing, furniture, artwork, woodwork, metalwork, and many other curiosities.
It’s also where you will meet people from all over the world and enjoy delicious food and live music.
Many dealers at Brimfield come from New England, but others come from other regions of the United States, Canada, or even Europe. You will find professional and amateur dealers,
many who only sell at Brimfield. If you find a dealer who sells items that you like, be sure to get their contact information; you might never find their booth again.
You will need to plan your trip carefully if you have a particular field you wish to visit.
The remaining dates for the shows in 2021 are July 13 through 18 and September 7 through 12.
Rietta Flea Market
183 Gardner Road
Hubbardston, Mass.
Open Sunday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
978-632-0559, riettafleamarket.com
The late Rita Levesque launched a small entertainment venue called Rietta in 1966 and within a couple of years established a small flea market with about 10 dealers. Today, Rietta Flea Market can accommodate up to 650 vendors and generally has up to 400 every single Sunday.
You might find books, DVDs, power tools, clothing, furniture, jewelry, plants, produce and other items at this “comfortably huge” market, according to the website.