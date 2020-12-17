‘Tis the Season for Christmas Magic

For more than 60 years, Santa Claus has made a second home in Putney, Vt. He, the Mrs. and their elf friends have welcomed thousands of families through the years, helping multiple generations enjoy the spirit of the Christmas season.
Opened in 1957 as a roadside attraction, Santa’s Land to this day transports visitors into the magic of Christmas from June until December. And it’s become more enchanting than ever over the past few years, after shutting down in 2014 amid charges of animal abuse and mistreatment in the now-defunct petting zoo. The property fell into disrepair… that is, until David Haversat purchased the 42-acre property in 2017. He ultimately brought Santa’s Land back to life, ready to delight even more families.
“We’ve kept [the park] very nostalgic throughout,” he said.
The gift shop — filled with toys, candy, Vermont maple products, ornaments and other unique Christmas-themed treasures — welcomes visitors. It leads into a winter wonderland, complete with sparkling blue lights, festive music, Christmas trees and elves.
Enter the Christmas Village and stroll across Santa’s Sweetheart Bridge to the rides and attractions, including the Alpine Express Train, a carousel that came from Coney Island’s Astroland and the giant slide.
A trip to Santa’s Land wouldn’t be complete without appearances from the jolly man himself. Inside Santa’s house, an animatronic Mr. Claus can be found resting up for his big night next week. And on weekends through Christmas, the real Santa makes his way around the park, to the great delight of children (and probably some adults too).
The Santa’s Land experience has been a bit different this year, due to the pandemic. The park follows all social-distancing and other state guidelines — masks are required at all times inside the park, there are hand-sanitizing stations throughout the grounds, and because much of the attractions are outside, following social distancing guidelines has been pretty easy. According to Haversat, visitors have been more than willing to comply.
Attendance has been a bit down compared to years past, but what hasn’t changed is the magic Santa’s Land still brings to the season.
“My plan is to continue enhancing it and maintaining it,” Haversat said, “so hopefully for generations to come it will be around.”
Santa’s Land is located at 655 Bellows Falls Road in Putney, Vt., and is open through this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $13.95 for ages 2 to 64, and $11.95 for ages 65+. inside the park. For more information, visit santaslandusa.com or call (802) 387-2777.