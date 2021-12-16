From elves on shelves to pickles hidden in Christmas trees, there are many different ways people have come to celebrate this season. Many of these traditions are nostalgic, reminding us all of family, good tidings, and peace on earth.
But back in the late 19th century there was a holiday tradition called the Christmas Side Hunt, when teams of hunters would fiercely compete to see who could harvest the most wildlife in one day. It was representative of time in our history when the world seemed to be about plenty and wildlife was often viewed as a limitless resource.
But Francis Chapman, one of the nation’s leading bird scientists at the time, didn’t see it this way. As one of the curators at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and an early officer in a newly forming Audubon Society, Chapman and others began to grow concerned about declining bird populations.
Prized for their plumage, eaten for dinner, hunted for sport, and killed to protect crops and farm animals, Chapman and other avid birders noticed that bird populations were being impacted. They observed that particular birds with showy plumage, like snowy egrets and roseate spoonbills, were getting harder to find, as the public’s desire for fancy feathered hats grew. An estimated 5 million birds a year were killed for the plumage alone during this era.
In 1900, one year after he published the first issue of Bird-Lore, a magazine that would go on to become Audubon magazine, Chapman purposed a new holiday tradition to the Christmas Side Hunt. Instead of heading out on Christmas day to see how many birds could be killed, he asked for people to count the birds—a Christmas Bird Census.
That first year, twenty-seven people joined in, counting over 18,500 birds representing over 90 species. Much of the count centered on the northeast but also included such far away locations as Pacific Grove, California and a few sites in Canada.
122 years later, the Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is a remarkable success story of a community science project that has people counting birds instead of killing them. Over 80,000 people annually from all over the world, participate in the CBC. Last year these volunteers counted over 44 million birds representing 2,355 different bird species.
Counting birds matters according to Phil Brown, Bird Conservation Director at the Harris Center because, “Birds are indicators of the health of our natural environment. Their presence and distribution across the landscape tells a greater story that connects us to our planet. Birds are important in their own right, both as individuals and as a species. And they give us hope, peace, basically making our lives better in little ways.” Brown’s first experiences with the CBC started in 1990 in Staten Island, where he grew up. Since then he has gone on to participate in over 100 counts. He goes on to say, “The CBC is, by far, the farthest-reaching and longest-standing standardized community science project in the world. Its value to estimating bird populations remains unmatched. By counting birds during the CBC, we are becoming more invested in ways to protect them and the natural world.”
Every year from December 14th through January 5th, tis’ the season to count birds. Consider participating in the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count. To find out how to participate and find a count near you, visit the Audubon Society’s webpage at www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count Or come along with the Harris Center, who has been hosting a Christmas Bird Count since 1973. There is no need to be an expert. Each team will be led by skilled birders interested and willing to share their knowledge and expertise. As Brown explains, “Regardless of whether you’re an expert or a beginner, your own contributions to this community-focused science project are valuable! Most count circles include ways for new participants to engage.” To find out more about how you can participate in the Harris Center’s CBC visit the Calendar of Events page on the website at www.harriscenter.org
Start a new tradition this year with your family and count one for the birds! Your participation in the longest running community science project in the world will help scientists and researchers and it will ultimately help birds by informing our world’s understanding of birds and their needs. It is also a great way to spend a day, wandering the paths, roads and woods looking and listening for birds of all sorts, from the common blue jay to the surprising and magical hoot of an owl or the bright bold flash of an evening grosbeak.