Tips for a Healthy Gut

The health of our gut is linked to the health of many of our body systems. Of course, it determines how well we digest and eliminate our food. But it also impacts our immune system and our mood as well. In this article I’ll review some of the basics of gut health and provide some tips you can implement in your own lives.
Pay attention to the health of your microbiome. The microbiome is the population of millions of yeast and bacteria that live throughout our digestive tract, but primarily in our large intestines. The hundreds of different strains keep each other in balance. If one of the populations becomes too large or too small, or moves to a location that isn’t right, we get out of balance. When we are out of balance, we may start to experience unpleasant symptoms. These can include gas, bloating, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, reflux, but also anxiety, rashes, and a hyper-vigilant immune system. To balance your microbiome, think about adding lacto-fermented, live cultures into your diet from yogurt or cultured vegetables like sauerkraut or carrots. There are a variety of New England brands including Real Pickles (https://realpickles.com/ ) and Micro Mamas (https://micromamas.com/ ). Locally, they are available in the refrigerated section at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene. For the newbie, I’d recommend the ginger carrots or the silly dilly carrots.
Increase fiber. Yes, more talk about fiber. Fiber keeps us feeling full, slows down the absorption of sugar into our blood, and helps keep our stools soft and moving. If you are not having a bowel movement every day, it’s probably time to boost your fiber. Aim for 30-35 grams of total fiber daily. Michigan Medicine has a good “Fiber in Foods Chart” at https://www.med.umich.edu/. Try getting fiber from a colorful rainbow of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. These whole foods come with a variety of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other health promoting elements, in addition to fiber. Build-a-Bowl Cookbook by Nicki Sizemore is a great cookbook that makes exploring new whole grains and vegetables fun. Other colorful, fiber-rich recipes can be found under “Quick and Easy Dinner Recipes” at https://www.eatingwell.com/.
Manage stress. There is a powerful and complex relationship between the gut and the brain. When we live in chronic stress, it takes a huge toll on the digestive system. If you struggle with diarrhea, gas, bloating, and reflux, pay attention to how it changes with the stressful events in your life. If you are running yourself ragged, it will likely show up in how you digest and eliminate your food. Think about how you can set boundaries, prioritize self-care, and slow down.
Slow down. Eating quickly can create gas, bloating, belching, reflux and leave our food incompletely digested. Stress makes our digestion shut down. So, when we are constantly eating in times of high stress, we are not setting ourselves up for success. Take a few deep breaths before, during and after each meal to allow your hunger and fullness signals to catch up with you. Chew your food well.
If you struggle with IBS, consider an elimination diet. One of the most effective elimination diets I work with for IBS is the Low FODMAP Diet. The Low FODMAP diet cuts out certain carbohydrates that, when digested by bacteria in our gut, form a lot of gas. If our microbiome is out of balance, we might need to adjust our intake of otherwise healthy foods - like beans, apples, garlic, onions. These can lead to gas, bloating, diarrhea and other symptoms. This diet isn’t meant to be forever. Rather, we try it for 6 weeks to a few months to help manage symptoms. Then we do a challenge phase to see what foods can be put back in. I use handouts by Kate Scarlata, a registered dietitian who specializes in IBS. She has a fabulous cookbook called The Low Fodmap Diet Step by Step. See https://www.katescarlata.com/ for more information.
Seek support: If you find that, despite your best efforts, you are becoming reactive to more foods, or are having painful symptoms on a regular basis, you could probably use some support. Contact 603-354-5476 to schedule an appointment with one of the outpatient registered dietitians at Cheshire Medical Center. Located in the Center at Keene at 149 Emerald Street, Suite J, we provide nutrition counseling for a variety of health and digestion issues in person and via zoom. Contact Brittany at 603-354-5476 to schedule an appointment or ask your PCP to put in a referral.