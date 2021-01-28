No need to wait until spring for fresh local food — the Brattleboro Winter Farmers Market has got you covered.
The only winter market in the area open for business, it is in its 15th season (the summer market is in its 47th this year) and although operations look a little different right now, it’s been as popular as ever since opening in November. At that time, it operated in a “shop and go” mode. But the rising incidence of COVID-19 in Vermont and throughout the region, the market pivoted to 100 percent curbside pickup service to keep customers, vendors, market staff and volunteers safe.
Order cycles open Monday morning and close on Thursday mornings so vendors can pick, pack, bake and make what customers want. Orders can then be picked up the following Saturday at the CF Church Building at 80 Flat St. between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Timing is key to avoid traffic bottlenecks, which is why when customers shop on the market website, they are first prompted to choose a time slot to pick up their order before choosing items and checking out. There is one staff member who directs traffic on pickup day and three who fill orders and bring them to the customer’s car.
“It’s literally one-stop shopping,” said Sherry Maher, who co-manages the winter market with Jill Green. “We put together the shopping site with customers in mind to make it the easiest and most convenient way to access what they’re used to from our market vendors.”
The open-source site platform is the Open Food Network, which enables food producers to sell online, wholesalers to manage buying groups and supply product through networks of food hubs and shops and brings together community producers to create a virtual farmers market with the mission of building a resilient food economy.
Customers have a very large variety of products from which to choose on the market site. The produce selection spans salad greens and storage crops (potatoes, carrots, onions, beets, winter squash, garlic, pumpkins, etc.) as well as seeds from West River Seeds in Brattleboro that were bred specifically for the West River Valley region.
Apples, cider and pears, in addition to a variety of fruit preserves and honey, are always available, as are bread and baked goods, cheese, eggs, chicken, duck and lamb. A selection of body care products (including essential oil soaps) and crafts (pottery, jewelry) round out the list.
When the market returns to an in-person shopping model, customers will continue to be expected to wear masks when shopping, wash or sanitize their hands as they enter, refrain from eating or drinking at the market, shop alone if possible, move in a one-way direction around the market and of course, stay home if sick. Just like right now, out-of-state visitors will be directed to check the latest cross-state travel information before arriving at the market.
Because of the pandemic, this season the market’s focus has been on food accessibility. This means customers can use an EBT card to pay for their order and this month, the market will match it with an additional $20 in Crop Cash, a program of Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont. The market matched an additional $10 to EBT customers this month with its own Boost Your Bread program, making $10 turn into $40 worth of food.
Boost Your Bread was created to provide a broader choice for customers to shop from market vendors above and beyond Crop Cash, which can only be used for fresh fruits and vegetables. With Boost Your Bread, customers can shop for meat, cheese, eggs and other market items.
“It’s been greatly appreciated,” Maher said of the two programs. She expects the Crop Cash program to be extended into February.
Also, typically EBT customers can’t use their card for online orders, but the winter market shopping site has allowed for selecting that payment method at checkout. The card is swiped, and coupons are applied at pickup time.
Grants from local businesses and private donations helped fund the Boost Your Bread program and the market plans to continue raising money to run it through the end of the season in March.
“It’s an incentive to shop for healthy food,” Maher said.
To shop at the virtual Brattleboro Winter Farmers Market, and for more information about pickup times and procedures, visit brattleborowinterfarmersmarket.org.