Time to Get Stitching

If the word embroidery calls to mind kitschy tea cozies and old-fashioned table runners, you’re probably not alone. But gone are the days when such a hobby was reserved for little old ladies — today, a quick internet search reveals hundreds of designs tailored to every taste and skill level.
One could even say the pastime has seen a resurgence bordering on trendy, especially amid the pandemic. Take influencer Sarah K. Benning, for example. The Keene-based contemporary embroidery artist has built a following of more than 500,000 on Instagram by sharing her embroidery art and designs.
So, where can you begin? The first step to any embroidery project is selecting your design and your materials. Finished embroidery hoops make great wall hangings, but you can also stitch a bit of personality onto clothes, bags, masks, notebooks, patches and more.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- Pattern or design
- Pencil or water-soluble pen to transfer your design
- Embroidery hoop
- Fabric, preferably light-colored, such as quilting cotton or linen
- Embroidery floss
- Embroidery needle
- Scissors
- Fabric glue and felt (if you plan to finish your hoop for hanging)
You can find these supplies at most craft stores, including JoAnn Fabrics and Michael’s, which both have locations in Keene. But if you’re looking for a specific pattern or design, there are thousands to choose from online, ranging from humorous quotes and sayings to colorful geometric patterns, cute cartoon images and bespoke artistic renderings.
The online artisans marketplace Etsy offers a wide selection of patterns to download and trace onto your fabric, and if you’re looking for even less hassle, there are also many kits available that include everything you’ll need, down to the needle. Benning, who can be found on Instagram at @sarahkbenning, also offers embroidery kits, digital patterns and more in her Etsy store and on her website: sarahkbenning.com.
Once you’ve traced your design and secured and centered your fabric in your embroidery hoop, it’s time to get stitching. Pre-made embroidery kits and downloadable patterns usually include instructions outlining which stitches to use on which areas of your design. But if you need some extra guidance, YouTube tutorials offer demonstrations of individual stitch types. Before starting on your design, it’s also a good idea to do a few practice stitches on an extra piece of fabric so they come out clean and even in the final product.
The most common stitch — which you may already know if you’ve ever darned a sock — is the straight stitch, often used for making short, straight lines. Another common stitch is the back stitch, which is typically used for outlining shapes. Once you’ve mastered those moves, you’ll be able to move on to slightly more difficult ones, such as the French knot, which creates the effect of a small knot that can be useful for stitching flowers, polka dots or even eyes.
For each different color of embroidery floss you use, you’ll want to tie off your thread with a simple knot or a reverse holding stitch, the latter of which will ensure that a knot doesn’t show through your fabric. You can also try weaving the thread under four or five existing stitches to secure it, another no-show way of tying off your thread.
At that point, all that’s left to do is display the finished product, whether by trimming and gluing it down and adding some felt to hang your creation on the wall, or by wearing your masterpiece on a T-shirt, handbag or scarf.
Embroidery takes some patience and a steady hand, and you may find yourself making some mistakes along the way. But no wrong stitch is permanent — if you find you’ve made a misstep, simply pull out your thread and start again. And don’t forget to enjoy the process.
Happy stitching!