Time in a Bottle

When I was around 10 or 12 years old, I wrote a note and stuffed it into a bottle, planning to drop it into the Saxton’s River, just down the hill from my childhood home in Vermont. I don’t remember exactly what I said in the note, but it was something like… if the bottle is found, would the recipient please let me know. I, of course, imagined it traveling the world and being found in some exotic, foreign land.
My best friend, Dennis, and I took the bottle to the bridge on Westminster Street and I let it go, hoping it would survive the initial drop as well as the huge boulders and rock plates the river wound through just beyond the bridge. The bridge and the rocks below were a very familiar part of our rural playground in the 70s. We’d sneak in swims and rockslides in the summers that our parents would never have approved of. We’d spot some Vermont Academy kids smoking pot under the bridge and other “risky” behaviors were engaged in.
My sister, Wendy, and I, thinking we were quite clever, one summer brought a change of clothes with us and stashed it in an abandoned shack on the grounds of Tenney’s Lumber Mill. We clambered down the steep embankment into the water. The current was fairly strong. I was a spindly kid, but my 2-year-older sister was strong, so I felt confident we’d have our fun and make it back out. However, much to our horror, we gazed up at the top of the embankment and there was our Dad… looking like the movie poster of Norman Bates in Psycho. The sun silhouetting him, you could tell just by his stance he was furious with us. All the way home down a dirt road, the backs of our calves got lashes from a switch Dad grabbed off a tree.
Some weeks went by and I’d probably forgotten about my message in a bottle when, on my daily trip to the village post office, I was thrilled beyond belief to find a handwritten envelope addressed to me! I was screaming with excitement all the way home as I read the letter, sharing it with my Mom and whoever else was at the house. A man, apparently some type of public utility worker, had found my bottle in Connecticut and just wanted to let me know that my message had been found. He intimated that he didn’t care to continue writing, but just wanted to make sure my experiment had worked. Well, did I feel like a celebrity that day or what?! I remember I did write him back to thank him, probably secretly hoping I’d have a new pen-pal, but I never heard from him again.
I did a little research on messages in bottles and there’s actually quite a history. According to Wikipedia and “Oldest Message in Bottle: Behind History’s Famous Floating Notes” at nationalgeographic.com, thousands and thousands of bottles with messages requesting return confirmation have been released to the seas for centuries to track water currents and tidal influences. There’s actually a recognized acronym — MIB — that’s used to abbreviate the scientific uses of messages in a bottle. They’re not always in bottes either.
Now recognized as harmful to the environment, biodegradable drift cards and wooden blocks are more often used. There have been many different styles of bottles used as well. A bottle containing an amount of dry sand for ballast along with the note keeps the bottle in a vertical position to be less influenced by wind. An early 20th century drift bottle designed by George Parker Bidder III involved weighting it with a long copper wire that would sink and hold the bottle just a few inches above the seabed to study the bottom current.
What I find the most interesting are the more romantic, human stories of messages in bottles. From SOS calls for rescue to a search for unrequited love or the loss of a loved one, the history of messages in bottles goes back to at least 310 B.C. but they were probably messages scrawled on wooden planks.
Queen Elizabeth I created a new position called Uncorker of Sea Bottles during her 16th century reign. Believing such bottles were being deployed by spies, only these uncorkers were allowed to investigate the contents of a sea bottle. A death sentence could be imposed for anyone who dared to go against her wishes and do their own uncorking.
If you’re interested in the topic, go online and check out the huge list of historical examples of messages in bottles. It’s quite fascinating.
In 1784, a man named Chunosuke Matsuyama sent a distress message about the shipwreck he and 43 shipmates had managed to survive. An ironic tragedy, it was found in 1935 by a Japanese seaweed collector in the village of Hiraturemura, Matsuyama’s birthplace.
“In December 1928, a trapper working at the mouth of the Agawa River, Ontario, found a bottled note from Alice Bettridge, an assistant stewardess in her early twenties who initially survived the December 1927 sinking in a blizzard of the freighter Kamloops and, before she herself perished, wrote ‘I am the last one left alive, freezing and starving to death on Isle Royale in Lake Superior. I just want mom and dad to know my fate.’”
Fortunately, there are also many examples of happy endings resulting from messages found in bottles as well. As a wacky kid in the 70s, I was just as thrilled at my results from the river-bound bottle as I was the day I got a letter back from Archie (from Archie and Jughead comic book fame) that a letter I’d written to him about growing houseplants was going to be published. Simple childhood joys.