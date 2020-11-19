When most of us think of a “traditional” home style, we think of a ranch or a Colonial… maybe a Victorian or a Tudor. For many, timber frame homes are not always front-of-mind. But they should be.
“Timber frame homes are traditional homes,” said Eddie Diemand, owner of Brattleboro-based New Horizons Custom Building and Carpentry. “People have lost sight of that through the years; lost sight of that tradition.”
The technique of building timber frame homes and other buildings came to New England via English settlers when they arrived here in the 1600s; it’s a method that has been used in Europe for centuries. The settlers found magnificent forests almost immediately and used the abundant timber to build their structures. In those days, prior to the invention of sawmills, the work was done by hand — although, many carpenters still use the old techniques to craft each building with a unique appearance.
While other types of houses and buildings are constructed and held together with a hammer and nails, timber frames are crafted so that each timber beam fits together like a puzzle. Individual beams are notched to fit each other (similar to how a log home is built) and drilled to allow wooden pegs to hold it all in place.
“When timber frame homes were built [years ago], and even now, a lot of times they’re covered by wood siding or brick, things like that,” Diemand said. “But over time, people started to realize the beauty of these types of homes.”
He has long appreciated timber frame homes and buildings. Growing up on a farm, his father introduced him to carpentry at a young age; they often worked on these types of homes. “I really ended up loving timber frame homes from then on,” he said.
Diemand and his wife have moved to Vermont and are now building their own house. When deciding on specifics, he said, “there was no question that we’d do a timber frame home. It’s definitely a lot of work, though, but it’s so worth it.”
These types of buildings are certainly known for their beautiful craftsmanship, and they’re all-natural and environmentally friendly. They’re also incredibly sturdy and when done correctly, will last for years.
“Even if a tornado or some terrible storm hits, the building isn’t going anywhere,” Diemand said. “And long after we’re gone, other people will be able to enjoy it as much as we do.”
For more information about timber frame homes and other custom buildings and carpentry, visit eddiediemand.com or call (413) 992-8577.