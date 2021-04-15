TICKS AND PETS

Ticks have become a plague of sorts in New England. Nearly everyone who spends time outdoors knows what it’s like to discover one of these little parasites partaking of a blood meal somewhere on their body. Beyond the “yuck factor’ these little pests are prolific vectors of disease. Everyone I know knows someone who has suffered the ravages of Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, or babesiosis, which are the most common tick borne illnesses. Other, less common, tick diseases include tularemia (rabbit fever), heartland virus, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tick paralysis, and Powassan encephalitis.
It turns out people aren’t the only animals that pick up these illnesses through tick bites. Pets and livestock like horses are as susceptible to some of these diseases as their owners.
“These diseases are very common in pets in the area,” Veterinarian Doctor Andrew Cooke of Keep ‘Em Healthy veterinary practice in Troy told ELF.
TICKS
There are three very common varieties of ticks in New Hampshire, according to the UNH Cooperative Extension. They are the American Dog Tick, the Brown Dog Tick and the Blacklegged Tick (a,k.a. deer tick). Other species include the rarely found Lone Star Tick and Winter Tick, which is most commonly found on large animals like moose, deer and horses and is common in the northern part of the state. While ticks are active throughout the year, the majority of the activity takes place May through July and again in the fall. Lyme disease is spread by the blacklegged tick.
PREVENTION
“The best preventative is a good flea and tick product,” Doctor Cooke said. “There are several, both oral and topical.”
“For dogs vaccination is a good way to go,” Cooke said. “The old saying is ‘you get what you pay for.’ Many over the counter products are less effective and they aren’t waterproof. Cats can be very sensitive to some products. Flea collars work, but they’re old technology and you’re exposing yourself and the animal to insecticides. The best way to go is a prescription product.”
Cooke would recommend an oral product for dogs and a trans-dermal product for cats.
REMOVAL
Pets that spend time outdoors should be inspected daily for ticks. Start from the head and feel for small lumps along the length of the body. Also check between the animal’s toes. With Lyme disease the tick must be attached for 36 to 48 hours for bacterial transmission, according to the American Kennel Club.
Removal of an embedded tick is the same whether performed on a person or a pet. Using tweezers, firmly grasp the tick as close to its head as possible, and pull gently, using slow, steady pressure. Be patient. It might take a minute or two to remove a tick this way. DO NOT yank it out or pull sideways as this can cause the head to break off inside the wound.
SYMPTOMS
Just like with humans, undiagnosed or untreated tick-borne illnesses can have serious health consequences, so it is in your pet’s best interests to monitor their health for symptoms of these diseases. Symptoms for both dogs and cats are similar. They include fever, poor appetite, lameness, swollen joints, and lethargy. In cases with blood disease, like babesiosis, anaplasmosis and canine ehlichiosis additional symptoms can include nose bleeding, bruising, dark urine, pale gums and jaundice.
TREATMENT
The best treatment is prevention, but if your pet becomes sick as a result of a tick borne infection you should consult a vet. Most tick borne diseases are treated successfully with a daily regimen of oral antibiotics for about a month.