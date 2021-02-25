Through Shadows into Light

“It is only through shadows one comes to know the light,” according to Saint Catherine, mystic and patron saint of Italy.
This idea is behind the concept for a new downtown store, Shadow Emporium, which recently opened at 43 Main St. in Keene. It is the second Main Street store owned and operated by psychic medium Brandie Wells, known as the Compassionate Clairvoyant. Her other store, Soul Emporium, opened in the fall of 2018 only a few doors down at 35 Main St. The two locations are meant to complement each other, like the yin and the yang.
Wells had been on the lookout for a spot to house her second store for months when the space that formerly occupied Brown Computer Solutions became available. She also knew she wanted a space large enough to host classes in the spiritual arts.
Beyond finding a space for it, she said the concept behind Shadow Emporium was intuitive, the path to which creating it came from a few different places. First, she had seen several clients looking for the tools for self-healing and not being able to find them in the area. At the same time, she couldn’t keep books on spirituality and healing in stock at Soul Emporium.
“People said I was brave to open another metaphysical store,” Wells said. “I thought, ‘What better time to open a store than when people are soul-searching [during a pandemic]?’ People are shifting; they need to change and move with what’s happening. My slogan is ‘Through the shadows we find our light.’ That means through the work we do on ourselves, we find our best life. I provide the tools to do that.”
Finally, there was the Gothic living set she discovered (and purchased) that set the stage for the retail store aesthetic, which she described as “Mary Poppins meets Harry Potter in Salem, Mass.”
Also anchoring that look is a stunning three-dimensional wall art display meant to show the movement from darkness into light with hundreds of bats and butterflies. The bats are flying through a window scene with the moon in the background and then “turn” into butterflies.
“The bats represent our fears,” Wells said. The butterflies change color from black to black and white, to all-white and gold before they fly out another window, this one filled with sunlight.
While she describes Soul Emporium as the place that offers “high-vibration goods” meant to uplift, Shadow Emporium is a mysterious “curiosity shoppe.”
“Soul Emporium is happy hippie and Shadow Emporium is about the depths of who you are, your spirituality,” she said.
Wells built the air of mystery early on by inviting guests to attend the store’s soft opening, which involved being allowed to shop only after reciting a secret phrase and a secret knock to enter the back door (which is painted to look Gothic).
Shadow Emporium’s unique selection of curiosity items includes hour glasses, magnifying glasses and compasses.
“These are tools that are useful in magic,” Wells said. “They are a step back in time.”
The store also features a large selection of journals, many of them handmade.
“Journaling is a big part of healing, and the word ‘spelling’ is casting magic into words,” she said. “We all tap into magic in our lives, whenever we manifest something, or we are being creative. When we create, we are tapping into our higher selves to fully receive the energy and flow of creation.”
Speaking of stepping back in time, Shadow Emporium sells handmade papers for letter writing and wax sealing supplies, both piece by piece and in kit form.
Wells is proud that half of the goods the store carries were made in the U.S. She purchases them using a wholesale site that allows selection of items based on how they were made and who made them.
“You can select items made by women, handmade items, items in small batches,” she said. “You can be specific about what you’re looking for.”
She also offers items made by local vendors, such as wooden crosses by Westmorland artist, Woody Shook.
A large area in the store is for organic local and international fresh teas and herbs (close to 100 and still counting), and another contains books.
“It’s about all-inclusiveness of all spirituality and exploration of the spiritual self,” she said of the books’ content. “We’re open to all of it.”
There is a wide array of essential oils from NOW Foods, perfumes from the United Kingdom, candles and soaps, and fine jewelry on the store’s shelves, along with a large selection of tarot and oracle cards as well as divination tools. Wells has made a point to integrate items targeted to male customers at Shadow Emporium, including candles for men and sword canes. She is also open to customer requests for merchandise to carry.
Wells plans to involve the store in community events, such as the annual Wizard Week held downtown in the summer; and she will host a Celtic Day event on March 13 during downtown Keene’s Second Saturday, which has a Luck O’ the Irish theme. She will offer special sales in the store (open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day) and host a flutist who will play Irish music.
But Wells has even grander expectations.
“My hope,” she said, “is that this store becomes a destination for people.”