“It is the first public demonstration of an entirely new medium, which we believe is going to revolutionize the technique of motion picture storytelling. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is Cinerama!”
Movies are a snapshot of what is, what is, and what could be. They are “a keyhole” (as narrator Lowell Thomas says), a window to another world, which shows us the height of creativity and imagination. The Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California stood mightily as a monument of film history that’s impossible to miss. And on April 13th, 2021, ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters announced the unfortunate closure of over 300 screens throughout the state, including the geodesic movie sanctuary.
I never had the chance to visit it, sadly, and it doesn’t appear as if I’ll ever be able to. There’s a part of me that believes the auteurs of Hollywood (i.e. Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese, etc.), at the very least, will step in and save the Dome à la Quentin Tarantino and the historic New Beverly Cinema. But until that happens, all I can think about is the massive heartbreak movie lovers from around the globe felt when this terrible news was announced.
On that subject, around the early months of quarantine, I bit the bullet and finally ordered Flicker Alley’s stunning remaster of “This is Cinerama” on Blu-ray, which I HIGHLY recommend. It had been this cultural artifact that I was passingly familiar with, but had never seen for myself. If there’s any time to reflect on the revolutionary feature that left an impressionable mark on cinema exhibition and birthed this historic landmark, it’s right now.
“This is Cinerama” made me feel a lot of things. There was wonder as I floated along the romantic waters of Venice. There was discouragement with some expected, yet still woefully outdated cultural depictions (i.e. a case of unfortunate blackface during the La Scala Opera House performance of “Aida”). And lastly there was this lamentation for an experience that isn’t likely to return anytime soon; at least not as it once was.
It’s funny how history repeats itself, albeit in a slightly different way. Much like the period in which “This is Cinerama” was released, we’re currently in the midst of a medium strife. The dawn of television in the 1950s was booming, sending theatrical exhibitors into a frenzy to try a whole slew of new ideas to get people back in seats. 3D movies, live horror shows, smell-o-vision, any gimmick was worth trying so long as people were not giving the old picture box the time of day. We may live in a golden age of television, but I don’t see them as the prime driving force for diminishing theatrical returns.
In a world ravaged by a deadly pandemic, movie theaters have an uphill battle to face with one very important obstacle: convenience. Our time in quarantine this past year not only normalized the accessibility of streaming, but has also dragged many of our movie theaters to their harrowing demise (RIP Cinemagic). It just isn’t the same.
For example, I watched Sony Animation’s latest achievement “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” on Netflix. The film was originally slated for a proper wide theatrical release, but circumstances led Sony to sell the animated family comedy to the mother of all streaming giants. It’s a gorgeous, endlessly creative movie that I enjoyed every second of. I can’t lie, however, and say that I wasn’t simultaneously thinking how heartbroken I was that it wasn’t plastered on the largest screen possible, especially considering the film’s surprising sense of scope. At home, the movie bows to your whim, your mood. When the projector casts its light onto the screen, however, you are at the behest of the movie.
This is less of an indictment against streaming services like Shudder and The Criterion Channel, those of which are curated with the intent to show their catalogue the utmost care and affection, and more of a longing for the wow factor that comes with going to a movie theater. Streaming has its place to highlight talented new voices, but nothing beats that screen. On September 30th, 1952, the first presentation of “This is Cinerama” premiered at the Broadway Theater in New York City, and showed the world what the screen was capable of.
Pioneered by inventor Fred Waller, in association with Merian C. Cooper (“King Kong” ‘33), “This is Cinerama” was a resounding success. According to Cinema Historian Randy Gitsch, the effect was made possible by arranging three, adjacent 27mm wide-angle lenses together, and projected at 26 frames per second on a 146° screen. “That screen curvature...is the same curvature as the human eyeball,” says Gitsch, “it would have filled your peripheral vision.”
The domino effect this special presentation had is kind of incredible when you look at where we are now in regard to IMAX and anamorphic widescreen presentations. Without Cinerama, there would most likely be no Cinemascope or 70mm prints. This engulfed your entire field of vision. What a sight that must have been to behold! The curved screen presentation known as Smilebox may not replicate the breathtaking width of the 2.59:1 screen that made it, but it comes very close.
“This is not a stage play, nor is it a feature picture, nor a travelogue, nor a symphonic concert, nor an opera, but it is a combination of all of them,” as Thomas so elegantly puts it. In my eyes, “This is Cinerama” is a startlingly rich and detailed time capsule that I’m glad exists in some form. The majestic beauty of our planet is on full display as it captures the intimacy of watching the Vienna Boys Choir performing a lyrical rendition of “The Blue Danube”, in addition to the extravagant size of American landscapes.
O’er hills and valleys, mountains and skyscrapers, the front of a B-25 bomber plane gave audiences an astonishing aerial glimpse into the inner cracks of the Grand Canyon, the fields of the Midwest, the height of the Rockies, the god-like perspective of New York, and it’s unlike anything they’d have ever seen.
I like to think of “This is Cinerama” as the capper of an unofficial trilogy, which includes the company of the Lumiere’s “The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat Station” (1896) and Dziga Vertov’s “Man With A Movie Camera (1929).” Each ushered in a new, revolutionary wave of motion pictures that we’re still seeing the long-standing effects of to this day.
One of the most impressive things about “This is Cinerama,” however, is how impeccable the music compliments the lush imagery of the Florida Everglades and beyond. The wraparound effect, a precursor to Dolby Digital Surround Sound, featured over 7 channels of stereophonic sound as to engulf the audience audibly in tandem with the unique visual presentation.
You’ve likely heard the compositions of Max Steiner, the father of “film music,” throughout a vast library of classic movies such as “Casablanca” and “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.” The man has over 240 composer credits alone! He was contracted with Warner Bros. around the time of Cinerama’s conception, which meant he constructed the symphonic journey under the table with no screen credit; that’s how much he believed in this format. And with that comes a score that blends an epic symphony with a taste of boisterous post-war patriotism.
Thankfully, the folks over at Flicker Alley have made nearly every Cinerama adventure - from “Cinerama Holiday” to “Seven Wonders of the World” - available on Blu-ray so as to not lose them to time and film deterioration. If you can’t afford them, don’t fret. The film is currently available for free on Kanopy (all you need is a registered library card). Otherwise, the remaster is accessible to rent/buy on Apple TV and Amazon.
As I recount the things about this experimental feature that made me smile, I can’t help but think about how we’ve all taken the theater experience for granted. Prior to the pandemic, when the screen is lit up, it’s routinely recognized as the sign that your movie is about to start; business as usual. As “This is Cinerama” so vibrantly demonstrates, the curtains reveal a peek into the grandiosity of another dimension through the eyes of a common roller coaster. And as great as Flicker Alley’s transfer looked on my 4K television, I would give anything to have felt the power of those curtains introduce me to the thrill ride of Rockaways’ Playland in Queens, NY as it originally envisioned.
I desperately wish that the Cinerama Dome is rescued from obscurity. Nothing would make me sadder than to experience the light of the cinematic experience going out before mine does. We’ve already lost so much. Treasure your cinema, and never let go.
Do you have any memories of the Cinerama Dome? Or better yet, did you happen to witness “This is Cinerama” during its original Roadshow release? Send me an email at moviemoxie1@gmail.com and let me know. Stay safe. Be kind. Get your shots, please.