This Dame’s No Lady

I’ve mentioned before that Walker Farm over in Putney, VT is one of my many favorite garden center haunts. One of the several things I find appealing about the place is they sell six-packs of perennials! Well, who does that? In recent years I’ve struggled just to find six-packs of annuals and vegetables to say nothing of perennials. I understand it. It’s a marketing thing. You typically do get a bigger tomato plant in a single 4-inch pot than you would from a single cell in a six-pack. But at $4.95 apiece, that would be a whopping $29.70 for six of them! Anyway, I love 6-packs of perennials. I think they charge somewhere around $6 for them. At most garden centers, 4” perennials are usually around $8.95; 6” around $11.95… all the way up to $30 for a single plant. To follow the recommended “planting in swaths” theory, that can really add up. That’s where these 6-packs come in wonderfully handy. Choices are indeed limited but always worth a perusal.
Last year I grabbed a pack of Hesperis.
I had never heard of it before. Hardy for my Zone 4 Dublin climate, the little picture tag reminded me of tall garden phlox.
A long bloom time from mid-spring through July was also a plus. Why not, right? The individual plants in a six-pack are usually fairly small so I planted a nice swath of the six in my boulder garden… the only original garden bed prior to me taking over stewardship of the property. I didn’t expect much last season and they really didn’t do much other than thicken their mounded foliage. This spring, it seemed only two were alive. Darn! I still haven’t removed the four dead-looking little clumps in case they decide to come to life at some point. Well, within a few short weeks, those two live clumps shot up lovely, tall stalks of beautiful violet-pink racemes of flowers. They are almost identical to phlox flowers as well, but Wiki tells me that Hesperis flowers have four petals each versus phlox’s six. Phlox leaves are also born in opposite pairs, yet Hesperis leaves flow alternately up the stem.
I was admiring the blooms from my back porch and decided to look Hesperis up on my phone. One of the first things that popped out from my search was “noxious weed!” It turns out Hesperis’ common name is Dame’s Rocket, according to Wiki. It has got lots of other common names, too: damask violet, dame’s violet, dames-wort, dames-gillflower, summer lilac, sweet rocket and mother-of-the-evening. Well, this dame is indeed as beautiful as tall garden phlox but doesn’t stay quite as well behaved it turns out. She’s a short-lived perennial or biennial that readily self-seeds which apparently is where she gets her bad reputation. She’s even considered invasive by some folks obviously more knowledgeable than I and now that I’ve read about Hesperis, I’m seeing her everywhere and I can kind of understand why. Beloved by many as an old-fashioned garden plant, you do see her frequently along roadsides and ditches as well as mixed in with perennials in many gardens throughout the region. A fairly limited color palette, Hesperis can bloom in that pinkish-purple shade we see in so many plants as well as pure pink and even pure white. She can reach up to 48” tall and the reason for the long bloom time is that the terminal racemes keep lengthening and producing more flowers.
I couldn’t find a resource on how Dame’s Rocket got her various names, but I’d surmise that its bloom and sweet scent are deemed feminine, and the word rocket might describe how her stalks just shoot up with those showy inflorescence’ of bloom. I would also guess that mother-of-the-evening is because her scent is stronger at dusk. While I’m not horribly concerned about any noxious behavior on her part, particularly here in Dublin with its bony soil, I’ll keep my eye on her. If she starts to take over the gardens, this beautiful dame will be headed to either the compost or burn pile!