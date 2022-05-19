It’s still The Thing, and it’s still in The Spring—only in its 14th year, it has a new home right here in Keene.
The music festival will make its debut in the Elm City this year after more than a decade in Peterborough.
The Thing in the Spring—opening this evening in partnership with the nonprofit Arts Alive!—will host 35 musical artists over four consecutive nights (May 19 through Sunday, May 22) from all over New England, around the country and as far away as Germany to perform at 48 Emerald Street, a location Nova Arts shares with Brewbakers Cafe. The event will also feature readings from a selection of poets and writers.
The venue will have both an indoor and an outdoor stage for performers. Festival-goers can buy a day pass for $30; or a four-day pass for $100 and may come and go as they please.
“It’s a distillation of what we do year-round,” said Eric Gagne, who founded the Peterborough festival in 2008 with his wife, Mary Goldthwaite-Gagne and Ryan Wilson. “We’re always looking for interesting, esoteric, underrepresented voices.”
A musician himself, Gagne has also been putting on shows for more than 20 years.
They founded The Thing to bring boundary-pushing musical diversity to the area. The first event was held at the Toadstool Bookshop, and it wound up drawing thousands of people to Peterborough, 80 percent from outside of town.
Each year, Gagne curates a lineup with a little something for everyone — big-name indie acts, obscure discoveries and local acts included.
He usually has a list of musicians to work from and therefore he doesn’t take submissions from artists to perform during the festival. Sometimes he’ll hear music, or meet people, or people will write to him about artists they’ve heard about or he has mutual friends.
The festival became incorporated into the nonprofit organization The Glass Museum, for which Gagne served as board president, as a way to create accessible methods for people to experience this eclectic music.
Gagne began working at Nova Arts soon after and choosing to focus on his new position as program director, left The Glass Museum board. The 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic, and the board dissolved in September 2021, but not before hosting one last show, Long Live the Thing.
This evening’s line-up (all shows are all-ages) features hip-hop artists, including a performance by local rapper Adeem. The night kicks off with some spoken word performances and ends with an appearance by Sammus, record producer and former teacher.
Once again, the event will bring some big names from the underground music scene, starting with Lee Ranaldo, co-founder of the iconic alt-rock band, Sonic Youth. Ranaldo, who will perform Saturday, is a returning artist to The Thing.
“His work is always evolving,” said Gagne. Headlining that evening will be Chicago-based guitarist and experimental musician, Jeff Parker, member of the group, Tortoise. That evening will also feature Kioea, a psychedelic surf band from Maine; New Orleans cellist Helen Gillet and experimental guitar player, Tashi Dorji, of North Carolina. Dorji recently returned from a tour with Godspeed You Black Emperor. Rounding out the Saturday lineup is Australian musician Ned Collette, coming to play The Thing from Germany.
“You may not know his name, but all the people you’re into say he’s their favorite songwriter,” said Gagne. That night ends with a dance party hosted by DJ Wooly Mar.
Headlining Sunday’s bill will be Pete Bernhard of The Devil Makes Three and The Huntress and Holder of Hands, the musical project of MorganEve Swain of the band, Brown Bird. Also performing that day will be Brown Bones, alter ego of producer and musician Andrew Moon Bain. Known for his productions with Zion Kings, he has also worked and collaborated with celebrated artists like Diplo and Snoop Dogg. Rounding out the line-up will be Portland, Maine-based Dead Gowns, the songwriting project of Geneviève Beaudoin; and local musicians including Keene singer-songwriter Josh Green.
“We want people to be challenged, to think, feel and open up,” said Gagne of The Thing. “Even if there are 20 people there, it doesn’t change the value and the power of these authentic exchanges of energy. We want to prioritize those connections.”
The 14th Thing in the Spring happens this evening through Sunday, May 22, at 48 Emerald Street, Keene. For a complete schedule and more information, or to purchase tickets to individual shows or four-day passes, visit https://www.novaarts.org/thething