There’s Nothing Awful about a Chaffle

Cutting back on carbs for the new year? Then this recipe is for you!
I’m not quite sure what rock I was living under at the time, but I totally missed the viral chaffle craze of 2019. Fast forward to 2022 and there’s absolutely no time like the present to catch up on this low-carb trend that took the keto world by storm.
What’s a chaffle? Well, it’s basically a waffle that’s made using just egg and cheese, no flour or milk. There are a bazillion variations of this recipe to be found online with every flavor combination imaginable, from pumpkin or chocolate chip to garlic bread, pizza, and peanut butter cup.
Let me add here that I don’t follow a keto lifestyle personally, but I do eat gluten-free about 95 percent of the time (I’ll cave for a good pizza). I’m also not ashamed to say once again in writing that cheese is indeed my spirit animal. So, chaffles are right up my alley.
Basic chaffles are about as easy to make as a grilled cheese sandwich, maybe easier. Just mix the egg and shredded cheese together and cook until done in a heated and greased waffle maker. Done.
I have one of the adorable little Dash Mini Waffle Makers that I picked up at a discount department store a few years back. It makes waffles that are the size of the ones you see being fought over in the TV commercials, perfect to freeze and toast for a quick breakfast. Likewise, chaffles can also be frozen and reheated in the toaster.
You can use other types of waffle makers, of course, but the ingredient amounts in this recipe are based around making two small chaffles. The amount might work for making one Belgian waffle, but I haven’t tested it out.
I recently tried making two variations of chaffles and here are my takes on this trend. The first recipe I tried was the one below with strictly egg and mozzarella cheese and nothing extra added. And... it tasted just like cooked egg with mozzarella cheese. Ho-hum.
To me, it had no likeness to a waffle whatsoever. While it wasn’t extremely interesting or flavorful, it did work as a revised way to prepare an omelet or a frittata. I’m thinking a few spices could really be an improvement if you’re going for a savory chaffle, or a bit of sweetener, vanilla, and cinnamon if you want to go sweet.
The second batch of chaffles I made used the variation of the recipe below with the addition of a teaspoon of coconut flour and a quarter-teaspoon of baking powder. This time I went with a sharp cheddar cheese instead of mozzarella. This version was indeed closer to a traditional waffle texture as promised, which I found to be more satisfying.
A few tips: Spray or oil your waffle maker well to prevent sticking and I cooked mine for the full three minutes. Also, these chaffles do get crispier if they sit for a couple of minutes after removing from the waffle maker. Resting them gives the cheese a chance to cool down a bit for texture.
Chaffles have become a low-carb substitution for bread as well, and can be used to make sandwiches or pizza. They’re well-suited for a breakfast sandwich with bacon and avocado, or maybe a slice of ham and tomato. The website this recipe was adapted from even has a chaffle variation of that popular fast-food burger that starts with Big and ends with Mac.
If you’re hoping chaffles are going to be as soft and fluffy and taste exactly like a typical waffle, then this trend probably isn’t for you. Chaffles are good, but they aren’t quite that level of a copycat recipe. But if you’re looking for a new low-carb adventure in cooking, then chaffles might just fit the bill.
Honestly, I’m more intrigued by the culinary possibilities a home cook can achieve using a waffle maker. Next on my list of foods to try in waffle form are stuffing and mashed potatoes. Who’s up for stuffles and potaffles?