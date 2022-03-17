There’s fun to be had... and that’s no blarney!”

The day we wear our Irish heritage with pride — and the day those of us who aren’t Irish pretend that we are — is upon us. That’s right, it’s almost St. Patrick’s Day, so it’s time to rummage through the closet for something green to wear, get out that lucky charm and party like you’re a Celt!
The Monadnock Region and beyond thankfully honors March 17 in style. St. Patty’s Day is about celebrating with live entertainment, and there’s more than enough to choose from this evening and throughout the weekend.
If you’re in Keene tonight, you can check out contemporary Irish folk band, ISHNA, fronted by Ciaran Nagel (Three Irish Tenors) and Tara Novak (Riverdance) at Brewbakers at 48 Emerald Street in a show that is part of the cafe’s Nova Arts series. The couple have each performed solo and as a duo, but in this formation they are joined by a full band of some of Boston’s greatest musicians for a night of song, stories and dance music. Doors open at 7 p.m., music will begin at 8. Some reserved tables are available, but are first-come, first-served. Masks are required. Tickets: https://www.novaarts.org/events/ishna
A five-course Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner accompanied by live pipe and fiddle by Bill Morris and Matt Harris is happening this evening from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. at Foray Event Studio, 174 Main Street, Marlborough. Tickets are $75; $45 for children 12 and under. Visit www.forayevents.com or call 603-876-5085 to reserve.
Dahlia Nomadic Restaurant, Cooper’s Hill Public House and 603 Brewery will collaborate on a Gaelic dinner on Sunday, March 20 at Cooper’s Hill Public House in Peterborough. Cieran Nagel and Tara Novak are back to provide live entertainment, this time with pianist Scott Nichols. Included in the ticket price is a signature flight of 603 Brewery beers paired with a few hand-selected whiskeys to compliment each course of the five-course tasting menu, which will feature often-overlooked Irish cuisine. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dahlia-gaelic-dinnear-tickets-277291354907
Across the border in Vermont, PK’s Irish Pub at 113 Rockingham Street in Bellows Falls will offer a St. Patrick’s Day party with music by Jeff Richardson, Peter Siegel and Cedar Stanistreet as the Irish folk/bluegrass/country band Jiggernauts, Irish-inspired menus, raffles and giveaways, including a trip to Ireland. Live music starts at 6 p.m.
A little farther north in Manchester (Vt.) will be international concert and recording artists Maxine Linehan’s St. Patrick’s Day benefit concert for Red Fox Community Day School, One: The Songs of U2, at the Southern Vermont Art Center’s Arkell Pavilion. Linehan has performed for thousands at some of the world’s most prestigious and intimate venues, including Lincoln Center. Accompanied by piano, violin, two cellos, guitar, bass, and drums, her lyrically-driven orchestral show is devoted to the world-famous band fronted by Bono.
If you’re heading south of the border, check out some live Irish music by Debi Spyre and an Irish dinner menu at the Deerfield (MA) Inn at 81 Old Main Street to celebrate St. Pat’s from 5 to 9 p.m. Music is from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition to the inn’s full dinner menu, some special Irish options include Colcannon croquette of potato, corned beef and braised cabbage, battered and crispy fried, with a whole grain mustard cream; and roast spring leg of lamb, herb-crusted and slow-roasted with red wine jus, mashed potatoes, roast vegetables and sweet peas. Reservations suggested; call 413-774-5587. https://www.champneysrestaurant.com/new-events
Also in Massachusetts, Hawks and Reed Ballroom at 289 Main Street will present an all-ages St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Enter the Haggis Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) For more than 20 years, Toronto’s Enter The Haggis has been bringing a rock edge to contemporary Celtic music by melding bagpipes and fiddles with classic rock n’ roll instrumentation and vocals. Tickets are $30-$35 and can be ordered at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/enter-the-haggis-st-patricks-day-celebration-tickets-255497047547