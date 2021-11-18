“THERE’S AN APP FOR THAT!”

A gym membership can be a big commitment. It involves time, money and honestly, a whole lot of effort.
There are so many gym options out there nowadays and you may find yourself having a hard time trying to figure out what gym is right for you. Is it the one closest to your house? Or the gym closest to your work? Maybe you are looking for the least expensive gym?
Convenience and money are two big deciding factors, but you may also want to look into what the gym has to offer when it comes to what kind of workout you are looking for.
If you are new to working out, or just wondering what kind of options there are out there and how they may factor into your workout, a great way to figure that out would be to download some exercise apps onto your phone or tablet and try some virtual workouts.
Below are some popular, easy to use apps that offer many different workout options. You may even find yourself using the apps at home and skipping the gym membership all together.
Down Dog Barre App
Overview: Barre is a mix of ballet, yoga and Pilates. It provides a total body workout through high-rep/low impact exercises. Down Dog Barre always has new workouts available. They offer detailed, guided workouts that are suitable for beginners, but also have plenty of exercises that are great for someone who may be more experienced.
Equipment needed: All you need is a chair to get started.
Features: Workouts can be tailored to specific parts of the body you would like to work on. You can pick videos based on what music you enjoy listening to, whether you are warming up, building heat, or cooling down.
Cost: Memberships cost $7.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
Pilates Anytime
Overview: This app offers over 3,000 Pilates videos that have been designed to fit every kind of a practice covering anything from prenatal and postnatal to restorative and Barre fusion.
Equipment needed: The workouts can be filtered by what you have on hand such as a mat, resistance bands or weights.
Features: You have the ability to download up to 30 videos for offline viewing. There are challenges to join and you can create a custom playlist.
Cost: There is a free14-day trial for new members. After the trial you will be charged $17.99 per month.
Map My Run
Overview: Map My Run monitors your runs and walks by pace, distance, elevation, calories burned and more. You can also find local running routes through this app, as well as those other users have done.
Equipment needed: None, but this does sync with fitness watches and other apps.
Features: GPS tracking, audio updates including pace, time of day and distance. You can create challenges and participate with other members.
Cost: There is a free version available, but it lacks some special features. The version with all the features included is $5.99 per month.
Daily Burn
Overview: Daily Burn offers streaming workouts directly on a tablet, smartphone, or TV. It has a wide variety of activities that include Barre, yoga, Pilates, kickboxing, high intensity interval training (HIIT), and cardio.
Equipment needed: None, but there may be certain workouts that do require equipment such as weights.
Features: You can keep track of your workouts and calories burned. The app has the ability to let you set goals. You can also view your workout history.
Cost: There is a 30-day free trial for new members. After the trial you will be charged either $14.95 per month for the basic version or $19.95 for the premium version which has additional features.
Strava
Overview: Strava is a running and cycling app that uses GPS to track your activities.
Equipment needed: None.
Features: You can customize your own goals and compare yourself to others. It also features a social media feed as well as race and performance analysis.
Cost: Strava offers a free version as well as Strava Summit, which has more features. Strava Summit costs $5 per month, or $59.99 a year.
Daily Yoga
Overview: Daily Yoga offers 500-plus asanas, 1000-plus guided yoga, Pilates, meditation plans and the largest yoga pose library for men and women.
Equipment needed: None.
Features: This app allows you to create your own 30-day workout plan based on your individual needs, with classes ranging from sweaty hour-long workouts to quick 10-minute exercises.
Cost: $12.99 per month, but the first month is free.
Peloton
Overview: Peloton offers streaming live classes and over 1,000 on-demand classes. They have treadmill workouts, body weight workouts, bootcamp style programs, weight training, outdoor running programs and even yoga and stretching.
Equipment needed: There are workouts of all types, so it really depends on what type of workout you choose. It ranges from no equipment needed to the use of treadmills or bikes.
Features: This app will sync to Strava. You can also save music you like from the app to your Spotify account. Peloton also offers bikes, treadmills and other gym equipment for purchase that works along with their app.
Cost: They offer a free trial to new members and then they charge $12.99 per month.