Ren MIller and Troy Lair live a minimalist van lifestyle. They met on the Appalachian Trail and started their adventures from there — hiking, camping and traveling to visit friends and family.
Both lovers of food, they have many van friendly recipes they love to share on their Van Delicious website. They also share many of their adventures and sell their boho jewelry that they make from the van.
Cooking in a van or camper doesn’t have to be difficult and it doesn’t have to be boring! You just have to put some thought into what makes the most sense for your set up. “To conserve fuel, we like our recipes to be fairly quick cooking and we don’t cook with a lot of meats as we don’t have lots of room in the tiny fridge, plus meats and chicken can spoil easily and vegetables, tofu, etc., have a pretty good shelf life,” Miller explained. “Three of my favorite recipes that are extremely van friendly are Southwest Shrimp Tacos, Tofu Butter “Chicken” and Indian Vegetable Stew with Lentils and Red Quinoa.”
Below are the three recipes that are Miller’s favorites, but you can find many more recipes and information on living a minimalist van life at vandelicious.com
Southwest Shrimp Tacos
Makes 5 tacos
Ingredients:
10 jumbo shrimp, raw, peeled and deveined
½ package low-sodium taco seasoning
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 plum tomatoes, diced
2 jalapeños, sliced
½ bunch fresh cilantro, washed and chopped
Sour cream, salsa and sliced scallions to garnish
Preparation:
Prep all the vegetables. Thaw the shrimp and toss with the taco seasoning and olive oil. Bring a non-stick frying pan to a medium heat, add the shrimp and cover. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn the shrimp and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until the shrimp turn opaque. Remove to a bowl and cover to retain the heat.
Stack 2 tortillas per taco. Add 1 tsp olive oil to the pan and bring to a high heat. Now here’s where it gets tricky in a small van with a small stove and a small frying pan. The corn tortillas are only 6” in diameter, but we can’t get two stacks side-by-side in our pan without the tortillas riding up the sides. Not ideal, but it works if we’re careful. After 2-3 minutes, flip the stacks. There should be some blistering and scorching on the cooked side. After another 2-3 minutes, remove the tortilla stacks to two bowls or plates.
Place two of the jumbo shrimp on each taco. Add diced tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños and garnishing as desired. If you put too much on the taco, it can be a messy meal to eat with your hands, so be prepared. Having two tortillas per taco also helps keep everything together until the last yummy bite.
Indian Vegetable Stew with Lentils and Red Quinoa
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp. olive oil
½ onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 small knob of ginger, peeled and minced
1 carrot, peeled and cubed
½ sweet potato, peeled and cubed
1 small red or yellow bell pepper, diced
2 serrano peppers, sliced (optional)
1-14 oz. can fire roasted diced tomatoes
¾ cup vegetable stock
1 Tbsp. garam masala
1 Tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. turmeric
¼ cup lentils
2 Tbsp. red quinoa
1 Tbsp. powdered coconut milk (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation:
Sauté onion, garlic, ginger, carrot, sweet potato, and serrano peppers in olive oil for about 5 minutes, sprinkling the spices over the mixture as you stir. When the mixture is fragrant, add the tomatoes, veggie broth, lentils, and quinoa. Stir well, reduce heat, and cover. Simmer gently for about 20-30 minutes until veggies are tender, and lentils and quinoa are cooked through. Sprinkle with coconut powder, stir well, then serve. This stew is great served with yogurt, parsley, lime wedges, and bread to sop up all the sauce.
Tofu Butter “Chicken”
Ingredients:
½ lb. super firm tofu, cubed
¼ cup flour or rice flour
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Tbsp. plant butter
1 medium onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, finely minced
small knob ginger, grated
1 Tbsp. garam masala
1 tsp. cumin
½ tsp. cayenne (more or less to taste)
¼ cup tomato paste
8 oz. coconut milk
Salt and pepper
Cilantro or parsley, and lime wedges (opt.)
Preparation:
Dredge cubed tofu in flour, shake off the excess, and sauté in 1 tablespoon olive oil until golden on all sides. Drain on paper towels. In a saucepan, sauté onion, garlic, and ginger in 1 tablespoon olive oil and plant butter until vegetables are soft. Add remaining ingredients and simmer gently. Adjust seasoning as needed and add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with rice, lime wedges, and cilantro or parsley if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.