Ren MIller and Troy Lair live a minimalist van lifestyle. They met on the Appalachian Trail and started their adventures from there — hiking, camping and traveling to visit friends and family.

Both lovers of food, they have many van friendly recipes they love to share on their Van Delicious website. They also share many of their adventures and sell their boho jewelry that they make from the van.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.